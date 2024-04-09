Ancient seat of Clan MacDougall closed after being hit in Storm Kathleen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ancient seat of Clan MacDougall closed after being hit in Storm Kathleen

The 1745 house had part of its roof ripped off.

By Louise Glen
Dunollie Castle in Oban.
Dunollie Castle in Oban. Image: Shutterstock.

The ancient seat of the Clan MacDougall at Dunollie Castle, Museum and Grounds in Oban has been closed to the public after significant storm damage.

Storm Kathleen, which blew through Oban at the weekend, has “ripped” off parts of the roof of the 1745 house.

With wind speeds of up to 40-60mph, Storm Kathleen battered the west Highlands on Saturday night.

As well as lights flickering power in parts of the town, a small number of homes are still without internet after a transformer was struck by lightning.

The winds were at their highest on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Dunollie Castle in Oban damaged in storms.
Dunollie Castle was damaged in Storm Kathleen. Image: Dunollie Castle.

The 1745 house, which lies adjacent to the 13th-century Dunollie Castle, was damaged the extent of which was discovered on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Dunollie Museum said they hoped the closure would only last a few days – as without income from visitors they would be in an “extremely precarious and difficult position”.

1745 house at Dunollie Castle was damaged in Storm Kathleen

In a statement on the charity’s social media pages, a spokeswoman said: “We are sorry to say that damage has been sustained to our historic 1745 House Museum during Storm Kathleen.

“The tin flashing at the very top of the roof was ripped off by the wind.

“We have done the best we could to protect the contents of the museum, but until we know the extent of the structural damage, we will be unable to open Dunollie Museum, Castle and Grounds to the public.”

The museum had only recently reopened after its annual winter closure.

The spokeswoman continued: “Anyone who has visited us knows how passionate our staff, volunteers and trustees are about opening the site to the public, and we are extremely sorry not be open for our local community, and visitors to the area.

“We enjoy the visitor season so much here at Dunollie and it feels like a huge shame to be shut again so soon after opening.”

The spokeswoman told The Press and Journal that the charity had been offered support from the community already.

She said: “People had been buying tickets for the castle, even though we are temporarily closed. It is gratefully received.”

The light coming through the roof of Dunollie Castle museum in the 1745 house in Oban.
The light coming through the roof of Dunollie Castle museum in the 1745 house in Oban. Image: Dunollie Castle.

The 1745 house was reopened to the public in 2016 after major repair and renovation.

The spokesperson continued: “We hope that the temporary closure will only last a few days, not least because income from our visitor site is the main source of funds for our small charity.

“We are in an extremely precarious and difficult position not being able to open so early in the season.”

They continued: “In the meantime, your continued support means a great deal to us. If anyone did feel able to make a contribution to our ongoing operating costs whilst we are closed, it would be extremely appreciated.”

