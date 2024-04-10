‘Are they real?’ Couple who walk exotic birds through Oban say people can’t believe their eyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Are they real?’ Couple who walk exotic birds through Oban say people can’t believe their eyes

Local heads have been turned by the feathered trio.

By Louise Glen
Laura Dailly and partner Kyou Houghton love taking their birds out for a walk.
Meet the Oban couple who love to walk their exotic birds through the streets of the west coast town, ruffling a few feathers as they go.

Laura Dailly, 25, and her partner Kyou Houghton have revealed to The Press and Journal how three of their birds – Sisu, Pablo and Nea – love to get out and about and meet people.

The trio even have special walking harnesses fitted so that if the temptation to fly away happens, Laura and Kyou can always draw them back to safety.

The couple and their birds are a familiar sight around Oban, with regular visits to shops in the town.

Back home they also keep two “feral” budgies who prefer to keep their perch warm.

Laura Dailly and Kyou Houghton in Oban with their walking birds Sisu, Pablo and Ne
Laura Dailly and Kyou Houghton in Oban with their walking birds Sisu, Pablo and Nea. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Oban couple Kyou and Laura walk their birds around town

Nea, who is five-and-a-half, is an albino cockatiel – and best friends with her owner, shop worker Laura.

Nea can’t bare to be away from her and loves to give her a little peck on the cheek.

Meanwhile, Sisu, a green wing macaw who is seven months old, can’t bear to be apart from 29-year-old Kyou, an IT specialist.

The mischievous bird weighs around the same as two bags of sugar and loves taking a little nibble at Kyou’s arm to show how much he is loved.

Pablo, a blue Indian Ringback who is seven months old, was parent-reared – the term for being brought up among other birds – and is not about to be anyone’s best friend.

However, he does love a walk in the open air.

Laura and Kyou like to give the birds as many experiences as possible.

As The Press and Journal were out taking photos for the group, a collie dog took a great interest in the birds – and they took a great interest back.

Pablo and Nea Oban's walking birds,
Pablo and Nea. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A parrot on a walk in Oban – no one can believe it

As celebrity birds go, Sisu was from the same breeder as Waddlesworth who starred in 102 Dalmations as a delusional bird that thought he was a dog.

Sisu’s only word so far is “hello”, but there may be more words as she is still just a baby.

Kyou said: “The birds all have their own characters – with things they like and don’t like.

“Pablo likes corn and can be a bit picky with other foods, but generally the birds eat seeds and nuts along with sweet potato and carrot.

“At home Sisu lives in a cage half the size of our room but she likes to sit on me for hours while we watch the TV.

“Pablo is a bit of an escape artist but will go back in his cage. ”

Laura and her feathered friends.

Laura said: “People love the birds. Kids want to come and touch them.

“We get out often with them.

“There are shops we can take them to like Oban Pet Shop, Pets at Home, Homebase and Argos.

“There is one woman in Argos who will ask us why we have not brought the birds in to see her.

“People always ask us – ‘is that real?’ or ‘is that a stuffed animal’? No one can quite believe it.

“But the birds love getting out, even in the rain – they love a walk.”

The birds will be here for some time yet.

Pablo could live until he is 30 or 40 while Sisu could be here until she is 80.

The life expectancy for Nea is 15-20 years.

Love bird? Read about Aberdeenshire’s ‘parrot king’ here.

