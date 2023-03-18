Charity says ‘once in a lifetime’ green hub could generate over £3m in five years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity aiming to buy part of the Scottish Government’s Knocknagael Farm near Inverness to grow local produce say it would generate more than £3 million in the first five years.

But the community gain could come at a cost for crofters who use a bull hire scheme at the stud farm, it is claimed.

The conflicting arguments were outlined at a hearing into a request for a community assert transfer of the site.

What is the community proposing?

Knocknagael Ltd is seeking to take over a 20-acre site with plans for a community garden and orchard, allotments, food growing areas, and outdoor walking paths.

The group also wants to protect the land against future housing developments.

But its request was turned down as the government said land previously identified as surplus is now integral to the farm management plans.

A review hearing this week heard the site is strategically important for the community.

Knocknagael Ltd chair Dr Maria de la Torre said it would provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take forward a transformative project.

She said it is forecast the green hub would generate £3.25m over its first five years.

Knocknagael Ltd’s plan is supported by a number of groups who said the use of green space could help improve mental health and combat social isolation.

It could also provide an area to help people, including children at nearby schools, to learn more about growing food.

Emma Whitham, principal project manager at climate change partnership Highland Adapts, said there are 99 allotment sites in Inverness and 134 on the waiting list.

“We are in a time in history where we need to think differently and do things differently than we have in the past.

“We need to be thinking of the next generation. This particular project has 6-7 schools within walking distance. There is potential to change what a generation thinks about food.

Project would be ‘invaluable’

“We need to be thinking about the future of food in Scotland and encouraging our young people to be moving into that sector.

“Right now it’s a challenge. But the way to think about the future skills we are going to need in this country is getting kids connected to the land and understanding where their food comes from.

“A project like this is invaluable.”

Annabel Mowat, deputy chief executive of the Centred Scotland charity that is opening the first Discovery College in Inverness, said the access to green space can have a significant impact on people’s emotional wellbeing.

However, Ian Carmichael, head of agriculture development at the government’s rural payments and inspections division, said the site is an integral part of the farm.

That in itself is sufficient grounds for refusing the transfer request, he said

Mr Carmichael said giving up the land would mean additional costs in managing the farm and potentially lead to the cost of bull hire being increased by about 39%.

Final decision to be made by ministers

Mr Carmichael said the site provides direct economic benefit to more than 460 crofters and around 136 townships, helping to sustain crofting in remote and fragile areas.

This, he argued, means the current use of the field provides a wider geographic and economic benefit than the community proposal.

Knocknagael Ltd disputes this and says the net contribution the field makes is only 0.75% of bull scheme costs.

Both sides will now provide further information before final recommendations are made by the independent panel to ministers who will make a final decision.

