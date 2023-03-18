Charity says ‘once in a lifetime’ green hub could generate over £3m in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Charity says ‘once in a lifetime’ green hub could generate over £3m in five years

By John Ross
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
A community group wants to create a green hub at the government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness
A community group wants to create a green hub at the government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness

A charity aiming to buy part of the Scottish Government’s Knocknagael Farm near Inverness to grow local produce say it would generate more than £3 million in the first five years.

But the community gain could come at a cost for crofters who use a bull hire scheme at the stud farm, it is claimed.

The conflicting arguments were outlined at a hearing into a request for a community assert transfer of the site.

What is the community proposing?

Knocknagael Ltd is seeking to take over a 20-acre site with plans for a community garden and orchard, allotments, food growing areas, and outdoor walking paths.

The group also wants to protect the land against future housing developments.

But its request was turned down as the government said land previously identified as surplus is now integral to the farm management plans.

A review hearing this week heard the site is strategically important for the community.

Knocknagael Ltd chair Dr Maria de la Torre said it would provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take forward a transformative project.

She said it is forecast the green hub would generate £3.25m over its first five years.

The bull farm provides a services to crofts

Knocknagael Ltd’s plan is supported by a number of groups who said the use of green space could help improve mental health and combat social isolation.

It could also provide an area to help people, including children at nearby schools, to learn more about growing food.

Emma Whitham, principal project manager at climate change partnership Highland Adapts, said there are 99 allotment sites in Inverness and 134 on the waiting list.

“We are in a time in history where we need to think differently and do things differently than we have in the past.

“We need to be thinking of the next generation. This particular project has 6-7 schools within walking distance. There is potential to change what a generation thinks about food.

Project would be ‘invaluable’

“We need to be thinking about the future of food in Scotland and encouraging our young people to be moving into that sector.

“Right now it’s a challenge. But the way to think about the future skills we are going to need in this country is getting kids connected to the land and understanding where their food comes from.

“A project like this is invaluable.”

Annabel Mowat, deputy chief executive of the Centred Scotland charity that is opening the first Discovery College in Inverness, said the access to green space can have a significant impact on people’s emotional wellbeing.

However, Ian Carmichael, head of agriculture development at the government’s rural payments and inspections division, said the site is an integral part of the farm.

The Knocknagael site is currently used by the Scottish Government

That in itself is sufficient grounds for refusing the transfer request, he said

Mr Carmichael said giving up the land would mean additional costs in managing the farm and potentially lead to the cost of bull hire being increased by about 39%.

Final decision to be made by ministers

Mr Carmichael said the site provides direct economic benefit to more than 460 crofters and around 136 townships, helping to sustain crofting in remote and fragile areas.

This, he argued, means the current use of the field provides a wider geographic and economic benefit than the community proposal.

Knocknagael Ltd disputes this and says the net contribution the field makes is only 0.75% of bull scheme costs.

Both sides will now provide further information before final recommendations are made by the independent panel to ministers who will make a final decision.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
Scottish Canals' interim CEO Richard Millar with volunteer coordinator Rebekah Stevenson outside the Treehouse, Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Canal Treehouse aims to grow as a community hub
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Spaldinggrabbed his ex by the throat and told her 'This is not assault because I'm not squeezing' Picture shows; Ross Spalding. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 16/03/2023
Man grabbed ex by the throat and told her: 'This isn't assault because I…
Eight-piece nu-folk group Skerryvore. Image: Elly Lucas.
Trad favourites Skerryvore coming to Inverness this December
Pupils from Auchnagatt Primary School, who collected nearly £100 consisting of 2p and 1p coins for Comic Relief in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun through the decades
Taran Campbell tries out the new skateboard park. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness skatepark opens with plans for indoor facility in future
A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick's Day
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented