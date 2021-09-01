Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Islands

Warning against travel to Mull by CalMac due to ferry disruptions

By Ross Hempseed
September 1, 2021, 11:39 am Updated: September 1, 2021, 11:40 am
Post Thumbnail

Ferry bosses are urging people not to travel Mull as they struggle to cope with yet another technical failing.

MV Hebrides, which can carry more than 600 passengers and 90 cars, has already been taken out of service due to an oil leak which could take up to a week to resolve.

But now its replacement, MV Isle of Mull, has been taken out of action for the second time in a week after a crew member tested positive for Covid.

Some services to the island have been cancelled, and ferry bosses are urging foot passengers to reconsider their plans.

The Scottish Government-controlled ferry operator told The Herald: “As MV Isle of Mull sailings are cancelled there will be capacity issues which may significantly affect your ability to return to Oban.”

CalMac – which is owned by the taxpayer – has already had to reorganise its timetable due to the loss of the ageing MV Hebrides, which is due to be replaced in 2023.

It is the latest disruption to those who rely on the lifeline island services.

Industry experts estimate the lifespan of ferries to be around 25 years however 14 of CalMac’s 33 ferries are older than that with eight being over 30 years old.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal