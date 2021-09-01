Warning against travel to Mull by CalMac due to ferry disruptions

Ferry bosses are urging people not to travel Mull as they struggle to cope with yet another technical failing.

MV Hebrides, which can carry more than 600 passengers and 90 cars, has already been taken out of service due to an oil leak which could take up to a week to resolve.

But now its replacement, MV Isle of Mull, has been taken out of action for the second time in a week after a crew member tested positive for Covid.

Some services to the island have been cancelled, and ferry bosses are urging foot passengers to reconsider their plans.

🔶AMBER #Oban #Craignure 02Sep Due to MV Isle of Mull's redeployment, the 1225 sailing from Oban and 1340 from Craignure are cancelled on Thursday. Capacity will be limited on other sailings, affected passengers are advised to consider travelling via Lochaline/Fishnish. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) September 1, 2021

The Scottish Government-controlled ferry operator told The Herald: “As MV Isle of Mull sailings are cancelled there will be capacity issues which may significantly affect your ability to return to Oban.”

CalMac – which is owned by the taxpayer – has already had to reorganise its timetable due to the loss of the ageing MV Hebrides, which is due to be replaced in 2023.

It is the latest disruption to those who rely on the lifeline island services.

❌RED #Mallaig #Oban #Lochboisdale 01Sep Due to MV Hebrides withdrawal for repairs and MV LOTI's repositioning to Oban, all sailings between Mallaig/Lochboisdale are cancelled. Additional sailings will be provided on the Uig – Lochmaddy route. Details: https://t.co/uhULstQYL2 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) September 1, 2021

Industry experts estimate the lifespan of ferries to be around 25 years however 14 of CalMac’s 33 ferries are older than that with eight being over 30 years old.