A mental health campaigner fighting deportation hopes his case can help drive “major change” at the Home Office.

Moray Wellbeing Hub co-founder Matthew Jun Fei Freeman is expected to hear Home Secretary Priti Patel’s decision in the “coming weeks” regarding his future in the United Kingdom.

She recently met with the region’s MP Douglas Ross to talk in detail about Matthew’s case after it was raised in the House of Commons last month.

In January, immigration bosses ordered him to leave his Lossiemouth home for native China – despite him having no family there since both parents died in 2000.

The Home Office had decided his 17 years in the UK had not been continuous because he spent a short spell in China in 2011 having been given a professorship.

Mr Freeman wants his case to raise awareness to ensure vulnerable people are supported in the process of applying for permanent residency.

He said: “I believe it is a landmark case for mental health, immigration policy and human rights.

“It is a big relief that I have received massive support from the community during my battle and I’m feeling alright about the looming decision.

Hopes that Home Office offers more support for vulnerable people

“I really hope that my case can help improve the Home Office and ensure vulnerable people applying to stay in the country get the support they really deserve and avoid the stigma surrounding mental health.

“I have been really lucky with friends and the wider community coming together to help me out.”

While MP Douglas Ross is hoping for a “positive outcome” so Matthew can remain in Moray.

He added: “I have worked on Matt’s case for the past four years and have written many letters of support for his efforts to remain here in Moray.

“I was very pleased that the Home Secretary agreed to meet me to discuss the case.

“We have gone through all the documents on Matt’s case and the Home Secretary has agreed to respond to me in the next couple of weeks.”

Last month, more than 4,000 people signed a petition urging the Home Office to reconsider their decision on ordering Matthew to leave Lossiemouth for China.