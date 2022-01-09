‘Nothing comes close to the Covid crisis’: Moray Council bosses on the relentless pressure of leading a local authority through the pandemic

An error occurred. Please try again.

During his career, Roddy Burns has faced two major floods and the foot and mouth outbreak.

But nothing could prepare him for what was to come during the ever-changing global pandemic that followed the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mr Burns, who has served as Moray Council’s chief executive for nine years, marks March 23, 2020 as the day everything changed as Scotland plunged into its first lockdown as Covid cases rose.

How has Moray Council’s chief executive found it?

Mr Burns said: “Nothing comes close to the unprecedented pandemic.

“This is because it has been a prolonged period and doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon.

“Quiet determination has helped everyone at the council to keep going.

We fully expect challenges to keep on coming.” Roddy Burns

“There have been long nights and early starts, seven days a week.

“It comes as meetings continue to take place at a local and national level.

“We fully expect the challenges to keep on coming.

“My son being furloughed from his job and daughter’s graduation getting cancelled brought perspective.”

Impact of financial storm on Moray

Last year, sobering figures showed that the region’s tourism industry economic impact plummeted from £134m in 2019 to £58m in 2020.

Now, the sector is slowly recovering as a result of the staycation boom.

The region’s biggest town Elgin has lost the likes of Clarks, Burton, Game and Edinburgh Woollen Mill during the pandemic’s financial storm.

During the pandemic, the local authority’s income from council services and council tax has dropped significantly.

While cash has been diverted to tackle pandemic woes.

In 2021 budget discussions, chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey warned councillors that the pandemic will continue to have a knock-on effect for some time.

Early reports show that projected savings of £4m in 2022-23 and £4.2m in 2023-24 could be required.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter has stressed the importance of “not digging a hole” that future generations need to clear up.

He admits that the local authority overcoming past fears of bankruptcy have prepared them for this difficult time.

He said: “Our cautious approach continues to be needed for our budgets to ensure Moray can response to any Covid rules.

“The council finances are more stable than in previous years which makes budget setting a bit calmer.

“We need to make sure we are not digging a hole for the future.

The future years look really challenging and the cautious approach will still be required.” Graham Leadbitter

“Those experiences have been tough on all councillors but it does make you appreciate the importance of what you are doing with council’s finances.

“The future years look really challenging and the cautious approach will still be required.

“The pressure has been relentless and challenging.”

Response to Moray Covid surge

Throughout the pandemic, Moray had recorded some of the lowest rates of Covid-19 across mainland Scotland.

The low numbers allowed the region to enjoy the relative freedom of Level 1 restrictions, allowing for small events to take place and for fewer restrictions on the hospitality trade.

However, a surge of Covid cases followed and brought with it tighter restrictions.

Moray entered Level 3 as efforts were made to bring the virus under control in May.

Mr Burns believes the area can bounce back from the pandemic.

The area will come back stronger.” Roddy Burns

He added: “I was proud of everyone’s efforts to battle the virus.

“We need to continue to communicate correctly with staff, our communities and customers.

“I feel we have done the right thing in terms of communicating the right messages.

“The area will come back stronger.”

Plans to help Moray towns bounce back

Last month, the long-awaited £100 million Moray Growth Deal was signed.

The deal is expected to bring around 3,500 jobs to the area over the next decade, both directly and indirectly.

Both the Scottish and UK Governments have pledged £32.5 million each, while regional partners across the public and third sector are contributing £35.8 million.

Meanwhile, officials are currently drawing up mini regeneration plans for other towns similar to the Elgin masterplan.

These are expected to be unveiled in the next few months.