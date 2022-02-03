Moray councillors raise concerns over the costs of providing free school meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray councillors raise concerns over the costs of providing free school meals

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 11:53 am
Moray Council could have to find £1.2m from its capital budget to roll out the final phase of the universal free school meals policy.
The leader and chief executive of Moray Council may have to write to the Scottish Government outlining the local authority’s inability to provide more free school meals if full funding is not forthcoming.

Concerns were raised at a reconvened meeting of the education, children’s and leisure services committee today over the costs of rolling out the key SNP policy for pupils in primary six and seven.

Plans to introduce the last phase of the universal free school meals for older children in August have been pushed back because of the costs to councils, with discussions on the final funding pot for local authorities between Cosla and the government still ongoing.

The rollout of free lunches for primary six and seven pupils would cost the council £1.2 million in capital funding.

This includes reinstating servery kitchens at Portgordon and Findochty as well as expanding dining areas at Aberlour, Bishopmill in Elgin and Cluny in Forres.

Additional equipment is also required including ovens, fridges, freezers, food mixers, dishwashers, potato rumblers, a food steamer, mobile hot and cold trolleys, seats and tables.

Chief executive of Moray Council Roddy Burns is being asked to write to the Permanent Secretary of the Scottish Government over the cost of free school meals in primary schools.

To deliver the extra 1,852 meals a day is expected to cost the council around £1.17 million a year.

Conservative member for Elgin North Frank Brown put forward a motion that the council would be unable to fully provide universal free school meals in the absence of full funding from the Scottish Government.

He also called for the leader of the council to write to education minister Shirley-Anne Somerville, and for chief executive Roddy Burns to send a letter to permanent secretary John Paul Marks outlining concerns.

Mr Brown said: “If we don’t get that funding from the Scottish Government it puts us in breach of our statutory duty or we have to make savings elsewhere.

“Roads, social care, economic development it could be anywhere, and there is already £20 million in savings we have to find.”

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter is expected to write to the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills over the free school meals costs.

However, council leader Graham Leadbitter, who is the SNP councillor for Elgin South, disagreed, and put forward an amendment that the committee consider and note the information contained in report, with an updated one to come back to councillors once the funding allocation for implementing free meals for pupils in P6 and P7 is agreed.

He said: “Discussions are continuing between the Scottish Government and Cosla on what the capital requirement would be.

“That’s a negotiation, as you would do if we (the council) were giving money to a project. It’s due diligence.

“I don’t think we should be hamstringing a new council into this.”

Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander disagreed. He said: “I think it’s a good idea to write and point out we can’t do this without full funding.”

Following his amendment, Mr Leadbitter offered to write to the education secretary with members of the committee given sight of the letter before it is sent.

However, members voted by eight to five for the motion. The decision will now go to the full council for consideration.

