Findochty nursery closed due to staff shortages

The nursery at Findochty Primary School will be closed for at least two days amid staff shortages.

Moray Council has confirmed that a shortage of personnel means it is not able to open the building for children.

Findochty Primary School nursery will remain shut on Friday and Monday.

The council says it hopes children will be able to attend again from 9am on Tuesday.