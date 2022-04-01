No vote in Buckie on May 5 as only three candidates come forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Voters will not go to the polls in Buckie on May 5 for the local government elections.

Only three candidates put themselves forward for the ballot, and with three seats available in the multi-member ward, they will all be declared councillors during the count on the day after the vote.

The three include Christopher Price who, barring any disasters between now and May 6, will be the first Liberal Democrat on Moray Council since the multi-member wards came into being 15 years ago.

He will be joined by Sonya Warren, who is currently an SNP councillor in the ward, and Conservative Neil McLennan who replaces Tim Eagle, a current councillor for the area and Tory group leader on the council, who has decided to step down.

Independent councillor for Buckie Gordon Cowie has also chosen not to stand again.

Buckie voters will not be able to choose their councillors

It is the first time since 2007 that a Moray ward will not ballot its voters.

Mrs Warren had mixed feelings about people not having an opportunity to choose their councillors.

She said: “I’m pleased, but I would have liked there to have been a vote.

“I’ve already been out speaking to people and getting really good feedback, and I still think its really important that we continue to go out and talk with folk.”

Abuse may have put some off standing

When asked why no more people had put themselves forward, she said: “I’ve been attacked on social media and I’ve had nasty messages.

“I’ve been accused of being in dereliction of duty and don’t care about my community, and there have been instances where down right lies have been said. The other Buckie councillors have had that too.

“I don’t do this job for the money, I do it because I love my community, care about people and try and do my best.”

‘Politics has become a poisonous place’

Mr McLennan is disappointed not to be running his campaign, but is not surprised only three candidates came forward for Buckie as he believes politics has become a “poisonous place”.

He said: “I will still get out and about in the ward to speak and moreover listen to people as I planned to. It is what democracy is about.

“The fact three candidates filled three slots in Buckie, and this has happened in many wards across Scotland is not surprising at all.

“Politics has become a poisonous place. Local government elected members are not rewarded well enough for the important job of representing people and ensuring power and authority are used effectively.

“It is a vital and significant governance role.”

More than half of current elected members are standing down

In the seven other council wards, 10 Conservatives, eight SNP, six independents, five Lib Dems, five Labour, three Greens, one candidate representing Sovereignty and one for the Scottish Family Party will contest the remaining 23 seats available.

Including Mr Eagle and Mr Cowie, a total of 14 current councillors are standing down, more than half the elected members.

Attempts have been made to contact Mr Price.