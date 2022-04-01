‘I just can’t put my family through hell anymore’: Buckie councillor says constant abuse is behind his reason to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘I just can’t put my family through hell anymore’: Buckie councillor says constant abuse is behind his reason to step down

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:52 am
A senior Moray councillor is standing down because he can no longer stand the abuse he and his family receive from some of his constituents.

Gordon Cowie has represented Buckie as an independent since winning a by-election in January 2014.

Although he feels he is becoming too old to commit to another five years, the main factor for his decision is the increasing anger shown verbally, online and in hate-mail, which he believes has increased over the last two to three years.

Initially Mr Cowie enjoyed working for the people of Buckie and representing them at council, and while acknowledging it is a small minority of people who are involved with the abuse, the pressure has become too much.

Mr Cowie said: “The reason I’m not standing is I just don’t want to put my family or myself through the abuse we’ve had to endure over the last few years any more.

Verbally abused and hate-mail sent

“I’ve had hate-mail and my wife’s been verbally abused in the street. It’s been constant and it’s not right.

“As a councillor you can’t get everything right and you can’t please everyone, I wish folk would understand that.”

With nominations for the local council elections announced this week, Buckie is the only ward in Moray where a ballot will not be held.

Three people put themselves forward Conservative Neil McLennan, Liberal Democrat Christopher Price and Sonya Warren for the SNP.

They will all be declared councillors without a vote being cast for them.

Family put through hell

Mr Cowie said: “I feel very, very sorry for a lot of folk in Buckie that they’re not going to get a vote, it’s an absolute disgrace.

“All these people who constantly criticise and think they can do better, where are they?”

Mr Cowie, who is under investigation by the Standards Commission following a complaint, said that was not the reason he was standing down.

He said: “I just can’t put my family through the hell they’ve had to deal with over the last few years anymore.”

Mr Cowie thanked all those who he worked with during his time on the council.

