‘I just can’t put my family through hell anymore’: Buckie councillor says constant abuse is behind his reason to step down

A senior Moray councillor is standing down because he can no longer stand the abuse he and his family receive from some of his constituents.

Gordon Cowie has represented Buckie as an independent since winning a by-election in January 2014.

Although he feels he is becoming too old to commit to another five years, the main factor for his decision is the increasing anger shown verbally, online and in hate-mail, which he believes has increased over the last two to three years.

Initially Mr Cowie enjoyed working for the people of Buckie and representing them at council, and while acknowledging it is a small minority of people who are involved with the abuse, the pressure has become too much.

Mr Cowie said: “The reason I’m not standing is I just don’t want to put my family or myself through the abuse we’ve had to endure over the last few years any more.

Verbally abused and hate-mail sent

“I’ve had hate-mail and my wife’s been verbally abused in the street. It’s been constant and it’s not right.

“As a councillor you can’t get everything right and you can’t please everyone, I wish folk would understand that.”

With nominations for the local council elections announced this week, Buckie is the only ward in Moray where a ballot will not be held.

Three people put themselves forward Conservative Neil McLennan, Liberal Democrat Christopher Price and Sonya Warren for the SNP.

They will all be declared councillors without a vote being cast for them.

Family put through hell

Mr Cowie said: “I feel very, very sorry for a lot of folk in Buckie that they’re not going to get a vote, it’s an absolute disgrace.

“All these people who constantly criticise and think they can do better, where are they?”

Mr Cowie, who is under investigation by the Standards Commission following a complaint, said that was not the reason he was standing down.

He said: “I just can’t put my family through the hell they’ve had to deal with over the last few years anymore.”

Mr Cowie thanked all those who he worked with during his time on the council.