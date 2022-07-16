Buckie lifeboat crew deployed to tow engine-less fishing vessel back to port

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie lifeboat crew were deployed to assist a fishing vessel, suffering from engine failure, early this morning.

The volunteer crew responded to their pagers at 6.40am, with the lifeboat being launched shortly before 7am on Saturday, July 16.

An 18ft fishing vessel had run into trouble, suffering from engine failure, approximately 2.5 miles north-east of Portknockie, Moray.

Making best speed in early-morning conditions, Buckie’s Severn-class William Blannin drew alongside the casualty just 20 minutes later, at around 7.10am.

The engine failure required the fishing vessel to be towed to the nearest port says lifeboat coxswain Mike Rennie.

He said: “Both crew members were wearing lifejackets and seemed well-equipped.

“Their mechanical failure meant a tow to the nearest safe harbour, Portknockie, was needed.”

Due to the shallow harbour at Portknockie, the lifeboat would have had to resort to deploying their inflatable to tow the vessel the last 200 metres.

However, a local vessel, Westward, was just leaving port and offered to tow the casualty vessel in.

“I’d like to thank our volunteer crew for a swift turnout and a professional service,” says coxswain Mike Rennie, “and also to thank the crew of the ‘Westward’ for their assistance in the final stages.”