Home News Moray

Poundland fire in Elgin being treated as ‘suspicious’

By Ross Hempseed
August 16, 2022, 11:28 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 7:52 pm
poundland fire
Parts of the Poundland store in Elgin were badly fire damaged.

Police have confirmed that a serious fire at the Poundland store in Elgin is being treated as suspicious.

Scottish Fire and Rescue crews were called to reports of a fire at 6pm on Friday, with 10 crews battling the blaze for hours.

The fire ripped through the Poundland building on the High Street, which was being renovated at the time.

Officers have now confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious and an investigation is under way to determine what happened.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Michelle Henderson

Several road closures were put in place, and buildings in the vicinity were evacuated, with one person treated for smoke inhalation.

Inspector Mark Young said: “Around 6.10pm on Friday, August 12, we received a report of a fire within a building at High Street, Elgin.

“A joint investigation by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland has now concluded and we’re treating the cause of this fire as suspicious.

“We are following positive lines of inquiries.”

