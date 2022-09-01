The Bosie: Take a look inside Moray Food Plus’s new family centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

The Bosie: Take a look inside Moray Food Plus’s new family centre

By Lauren Robertson
September 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 9:22 am
Sarah Cruden, Sharon Whiteley, Sandra Kennedy and Mairi McCallum at The Bosie. Picture by Jasperimage.
Moray Food Plus has officially launched The Bosie, a family centre to better help locals who rely on the charity’s support.

As the name suggests, the aim of the centre is to welcome people who need support, whether it be with cooking, advice or simply an ear ready to listen.

Sharon Whiteley, a support worker at Moray Food Plus who will be running cooking classes at The Bosie, said she had “goosebumps” seeing the centre come to life.

“We called it The Bosie because that’s what we want it to be,” she said.

“It’s a welcome, it’s a hug, a warm and relaxed place where we can come together to create and do things.”

Adapting to rising costs

The Bosie sits on Elgin’s high street and is the creation of Mairi McCallum, a project manager at Moray Food Plus.

She said: “I’m just really excited to have people in and get it up and running.

“The timetable is really filling up, it feels like it’s a nice welcoming space for people to come into.”

Sandra Kennedy and Sharon Whiteley in the new kitchen. Picture by Jasperimage.

Classes will centre around cooking, and Mrs McCallum said they will take into account the rising cost of living, helping families adapt to increasing bills: “When we do our cooking sessions we keep budget in mind.

“Because of the nature of the session, each is only 30 minutes, it’s quick-cook things which I think will really help families as well.”

She hopes The Bosie will keep evolving, enabling it to support an ever growing range of people.

Welcoming environment

Representatives from groups across the region who will benefit from the service went to get a first look on Wednesday as it officially opened its doors.

“Some of our trainees will be coming along for cooking classes,” said Shirley Nicoll, a project coordinator at Moray Reach Out.

“We’ve done them before through the foodbank and they were just excellent. We hope to empower our trainees, make them more independent so it’s great for them, it gives them those skills.”

The Bosie will start welcoming families next week. Picture by Jasperimage.

The Bosie comprises of one main space plus a brand new kitchen, both of which are bright, spacious and decorated with pops of colour.

Kirsteen Carmichael is area public health coordinator at the NHS and a trained midwife.

She hopes the “warm, welcoming environment” will encourage young mums and new families to feel safe seeking support.

People from Sacro housing support unit and local schools are also among those who will be welcomed into The Bosie.

‘People need to talk’

Rising rent costs and difficulty finding spaces to meet its needs meant Moray Food Plus was looking to buy a permanent building for the new hub.

The move was made possible thanks to a grant from Glanfarclas Distillery, whose director Ishbel Grant attended the opening and branded the facility “fantastic”.

Sandra Kennedy, who will also be leading cooking classes at The Bosie, added: “I’m looking forward to getting a buzz in here, for people to feel welcome and come in for a bosie if they need it.

“To get that cooker on, to get people in chopping onions, it’s the basics but people need to talk.”

Sharon Whiteley and Sandra Kennedy at The Bosie. Picture by Jasperimage.

Big Food Appeal

Moray Food Plus revealed a steep rise in the number of people coming through the doors for help, with the number of people relying on its foodbank in June – 113% higher than the same month in 2021.

People across the north and north-east are being hit by rising energy, fuel and food costs, with many struggling to make ends meet.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express created the Big Food Appeal to raise awareness of the help available across the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeen and Moray.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

Tags

Tags

