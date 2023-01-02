Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue

Police searching for missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle have released CCTV footage of him in the town.

Concern is growing for the 24-year-old, who was last seen at 2.30pm on Friday in the West Road area.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

He is described as 6ft, with long, black hair and when last seen was wearing a grey North Face jacket, navy jogging bottoms and an Under Armour beanie hat.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20221230-3209.