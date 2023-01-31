Elgin car parking charges frozen so traffic problems can be tackled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Car parking charges in Elgin are to be frozen so traffic problems in the town centre can be tackled.

The move came as members of the corporate committee discussed changes to charging for council services.

Fees are reviewed annually.

Changes will bring around £400,000 into the council’s coffers.

The local authority needs to make £28 million of savings over the next two years to balance the books.

Elgin parking charges frozen

Conservative council leader Kathleen Robertson put forward the motion to freeze Elgin car parking charges until the summer.

Along with civic leader John Cowe, she has been meeting with businesses, Elgin Bid and other organisations about parking problems.

Ms Robertson said: “We’ve also heard the issues from Elgin councillors and reports from Elgin Community Council regarding issues on the Plainstones and High Street area in particular.

“I would like to meet as deputy chair of this committee, with the chair, all Elgin councillors and other stakeholders to explore issues more fully.

“These include enforcement issues, illegal parking and the impact of car park charges in order to create a fair and sustainable resolution.”

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter told the meeting there was a “tricky balance” between price setting and car park usage.

He said: “Setting the wrong price could end up with a lot of pressure on residential streets and complaints. That takes up officer time.

‘Tricky balance’

“It also takes people, inevitably, away from the centre of Elgin.”

Car parking charges were last reviewed five years ago.

SNP councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull made the point a recent reduction in the garden waste collection charge would cost over £88,000.

That figure, she said, could have gone towards providing free parking in Elgin.

Labour member for Elgin South John Divers called for a 50p charge on people paying their council tax at the Post Office or paypoints to be scrapped.

He said: “This is targeting the most vulnerable people in our population.

“A lot of them will be getting council tax rebates.

“This is totally out of order.”

The 50p charge was intended to cover a levy imposed on the council by the Post Office and others for cash payments.

That charge cost the council £12,000 in the financial year 2021-22.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith asked the committee to lobby the finance secretary and Cosla for greater devolution to councils over planning and building control fees.

He said: “They’re a national set of fees and Moray Council can’t really do anything about that.

“I’m led to believe the planning system is costing the council money.

“So much so that if there was a full cost recovery we’d be between £1.5 and £2 million better off.

£2m benefit of planning fees change

“That dwarfs the sums we’re talking about this morning.”

Ms Robertson included both recommendations into her proposal.

The move was unanimously agreed by members.

