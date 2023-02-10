Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A nurse at a Forres care home who was found to force residents to take medication by holding their mouths closed has been struck off.

Veronica Wallace was found to have “forcibly administered” medication while working at Cathay Care Home.

The home provides nursing care for up to 40 residents with a range of different care needs, including dementia.

As a result, her fitness to practice has been impaired following an investigation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Ms Wallace submitted a voluntary removal application to the watchdog on January 19, and has accepted the allegations against her.

She has not worked as a nurse since December 2021.

Charges against registered nurse

The report detailed that on an unknown date, while working at the care home in Forres, the registered nurse was found to have “forcibly administered” medication or, alternatively, an unknown substance to a resident known as Resident A.

She then poured water, or another unknown liquid, into Resident A’s mouth and used force to hold it closed.

Ms Wallace then lifted Resident A’s chin and rubbed their neck.

Investigators also found on one or more occasions she forcibly administered medication, or unknown substances, to residents.

She also was found to shout and swear at residents.

The Forres care home was at the centre of a large-scale inquiry by Health and Social Care Moray after the Care Inspectorate raised concerns about the quality of care last September.

The probe concluded in December and the home was found to have made significant improvements.

No longer intends to practice

Ms Wallace joined the NMC register as an adult nurse in 2002 and worked as a registered nurse at Cathay Care Home from 2017.

Other members of the team had concerns that Ms Wallace was forcing residents to take medication against their will and that she communicated with them by shouting and even swearing.

However, a witness told investigators that Ms Wallace shouted and swore at two residents in response to racist remarks they made against her.

On February 18, 2019, the home’s manager referred Ms Wallace to the NMC who went on to investigate the concerns.

Between February 28, 2019 and December 8, 2021, Ms Wallace worked at Abbeyside Care Group in Elgin’s Abbeyvale Nursing Home without further concerns being raised about her practice.

Abbeyside told investigators: “During Ms Wallace’s time with the company she has always carried out her duties diligently and conscientiously. She always manages to communicate well and to report and record all necessary information accurately and verbally.

“She is a popular member of the team here at Abbeyvale. We have never received any adverse comments from any of the clients within the home in respect of the care provided by her and she has a good rapport with all her colleagues. In short Ms Wallace is a valued member of the nursing team.”

During a hearing between January 16 and 20, Ms Wallace admitted to the allegations and accepts her fitness to practice is impaired.

Ms Wallace signed a declaration stating she would not reapply to the register for at least five years.

However, the 68-year-old is receiving her state pension and has told the watchdog she no longer intends to practice.

Cathay Care Home has been contacted to comment.