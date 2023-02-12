Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled by hard boiled eggs and sardines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled by hard boiled eggs and sardines

By Claire Elliot
February 12, 2023, 1:05 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 1:07 pm
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill

Most Munro baggers crack open the champagne or enjoy a wee dram when they reach the summit.

But Kerry Blue terrier Betty – one of the fastest dogs to conquer all 282 Scottish mountains over 3,000ft – prefers a hard boiled egg.

For owner and hiking companion Shona Marshall, 58, that has meant providing a constant supply of healthy treats for her pet, after completing an incredible 546 Scottish peaks in less than two years – an average of 24 a month – as well as every mountain over 3,000ft in England and Wales.

Mrs Marshall, who lives in Kinloss, said it was “humbling” to witness the trust the canine put in her as they scrambled up the rocky slopes.

A former show dog, seven-year-old Betty, became only the 15th dog to be entered into the Munro Society’s Canine Completers register, having scaled every one in just 12 months and two days.

Ben Avon near Tomintoul was one of the first Munros Shona and Betty climbed together. Image: Alan Rowan

Along with her owner, she completed her final Munro ascent on Skye last year and in doing so raised thousands of pounds for the Kerry Blue Terrier Rescue charity.

Now the mountaineering duo are well on their way to conquering all 226 Munro tops – peaks over 3,000ft that are classed as a subsidiary of a nearby Munro – by this April.

They have already climbed 180 of them, as well as 30 Corbetts, mountains over 2,500ft, and 30 Grahams and 24 Donalds, Scottish peaks over 2,000ft.

Mrs Marshall, a retired clay pigeon shooter and Commonwealth Games silver medalist, who got Betty to keep her active, said: “She’s just the right size and provides me with great company on the hill. She copes very well when we have to scrabble up rocks. There’s not many bits I have had to give her a hand with.

“Bla Bheinn was the first scrambly hill we climbed and it was humbling to witness the trust she put in me as I encouraged her up and down.”

Multiple climbs in a day

When she first gave Betty a home at 15 months old, the pup was reluctant to even step in a puddle.

But now the mountaineering canine is no stranger to scaling multiple peaks in a day and will venture out in all weathers, enjoying a well earned treat at the top.

Mrs Marshall said: “She always gets two hard boiled eggs on the summit and every walking day she gets sardines on top of her normal meal for the extra calories. We’ve got our own chickens so there’s always plenty of eggs.”

But she recalled: “We had a bit of a disaster on top of Sgurr Alasdair. I got her two eggs and she nosed one of them and it set off down the hill, rolling. Luckily she didn’t try to chase after it. But now I always make sure I put them down where they won’t roll away from her.”

Climber, 82, completes all 282 Munros and raises more than £70,000 for charity

