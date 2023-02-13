Lossiemouth business warns others to be extra cautious

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A restaurant in Moray is urging business owners to think about what is left in their premises overnight.

After Catch 79 had tips and cash stolen from its business on Sunday night into Monday, it is urging other owners to be careful.

While the owners of Catch 79 a seafood bistro on Clifton Road, declined to comment further, they said it was happy to share its post with readers of the Press and Journal.

The post said: “Not our usual cheery Monday post!

“Unfortunately our bistro was broken in to last night.

“Sadly, due to a staff oversight, they have taken off with our hard earned tips and small cash float. Cash is never normally left on the premises!”

Not a pity post

It continued: “This isn’t a pity post but more of a warning to our neighbours and surrounding small businesses. If anyone has any information please do contact us, it would be much appreciated!

“Fear not business will resume as normal from Thursday at 5pm and we can’t wait to celebrate our Valentines Weekend with you all!”

Formerly known as The Seafood Restaurant & Grill, Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger took over the business last October.

Lossiemouth Community Council asked anyone with information on the incident to contact police quoting reference PS-20230213-0683.

A police spokeswoman said : “We received a report of a break-in to a business premises at Clifton Road in Lossiemouth at 9.10am on Monday February 13.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Reports of a broken window at the police station were unfounded.

There were no reports of vandalism to the police station.