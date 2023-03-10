Douglas Ross hails ‘positive and constructive’ meeting with Park Holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Douglas Ross hails ‘positive and constructive’ meeting with Park Holidays

By Ross Hempseed
March 10, 2023, 7:21 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:00 pm
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A meeting with Park Holidays, has been hailed as “positive and constructive” following concerns over the state of its Moray caravan sites.

Moray MP Douglas Ross met with the owners this week and said the situation at the park was improving, as the owners “strived to rebuild its relationship with customers.

Park Holidays, which has operated parks in Lossiemouth and Burghead since June 2022, has come under fire for its management of facilities at the site.

The decline in quality has led to an exodus of regular caravaners who described the struggling Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park as a “scrapyard”.

Complaints and concerns have been raised by residents as well as Mr Ross himself, who visited the park last summer.

‘Striving to rebuild that relationship with those on the sites’

While there, he said there had been a “dereliction of duty” from those in charge, and the situation was “nothing short of a disgrace”.

Following months of criticism, Mr Ross held talks with operations director Craig Hulme and regional manager Debbie Grafton from Park Holidays.

Mr Ross discussed the concerns of his constituents and questioned what improvements were planned to improve facilities at both sites and communication with residents.

Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

He described the meeting as “very useful” and looked forward to a more positive relationship going forward.

“This meeting was positive and constructive and I’m grateful to Craig and Debbie from Park Holidays for meeting with me and having an open discussion about the concerns that have been raised with me by people from the sites.

“I met with many of them last summer, but far from improving, the situation only escalated for many owners.

“Facilities rapidly deteriorated and there was a complete breakdown in communication, with caravan owners not knowing where to turn to raise issues or seek support.”

‘Extremely challenging time for people on the sites’

Since the new owners took control from Moray-based Christie Parks for around £9m, residents have seen their bills soar by 50%, leading to some static caravan owners to up and leave.

Other lodge owners say they have felt “trapped” due to claims Park Holidays will take 18% of whatever they sell their property for.

After the meeting, representatives committed to improving communication with residents and confirmed they will upgrade facilities at Burghead and Lossiemouth.

Several plots at the caravan park have been left as residents left amidst soaring bills. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Ross added: “The meeting with Craig and Debbie reassured me that they are striving to rebuild that relationship with those on the sites and with a new manager from the area based locally, there will be a direct line of contact for people to raise their concerns.

“This has been an extremely challenging time for people on the sites, especially as they grapple with rising bills as well.

“Both of these sites have huge potential to continue to be real assets for our area and I’m reassured that Park Holidays will now fully take on board the concerns we’ve been raising and vastly improve their experience for those living at these sites. ”

Park Holidays have been approached for a comment.





