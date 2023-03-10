Douglas Ross hails ‘positive and constructive’ meeting with Park Holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A meeting with Park Holidays, has been hailed as “positive and constructive” following concerns over the state of its Moray caravan sites.

Moray MP Douglas Ross met with the owners this week and said the situation at the park was improving, as the owners “strived to rebuild its relationship with customers.

Park Holidays, which has operated parks in Lossiemouth and Burghead since June 2022, has come under fire for its management of facilities at the site.

The decline in quality has led to an exodus of regular caravaners who described the struggling Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park as a “scrapyard”.

Complaints and concerns have been raised by residents as well as Mr Ross himself, who visited the park last summer.

‘Striving to rebuild that relationship with those on the sites’

While there, he said there had been a “dereliction of duty” from those in charge, and the situation was “nothing short of a disgrace”.

Following months of criticism, Mr Ross held talks with operations director Craig Hulme and regional manager Debbie Grafton from Park Holidays.

Mr Ross discussed the concerns of his constituents and questioned what improvements were planned to improve facilities at both sites and communication with residents.

He described the meeting as “very useful” and looked forward to a more positive relationship going forward.

“This meeting was positive and constructive and I’m grateful to Craig and Debbie from Park Holidays for meeting with me and having an open discussion about the concerns that have been raised with me by people from the sites.

“I met with many of them last summer, but far from improving, the situation only escalated for many owners.

“Facilities rapidly deteriorated and there was a complete breakdown in communication, with caravan owners not knowing where to turn to raise issues or seek support.”

‘Extremely challenging time for people on the sites’

Since the new owners took control from Moray-based Christie Parks for around £9m, residents have seen their bills soar by 50%, leading to some static caravan owners to up and leave.

Other lodge owners say they have felt “trapped” due to claims Park Holidays will take 18% of whatever they sell their property for.

After the meeting, representatives committed to improving communication with residents and confirmed they will upgrade facilities at Burghead and Lossiemouth.

Mr Ross added: “The meeting with Craig and Debbie reassured me that they are striving to rebuild that relationship with those on the sites and with a new manager from the area based locally, there will be a direct line of contact for people to raise their concerns.

“This has been an extremely challenging time for people on the sites, especially as they grapple with rising bills as well.

“Both of these sites have huge potential to continue to be real assets for our area and I’m reassured that Park Holidays will now fully take on board the concerns we’ve been raising and vastly improve their experience for those living at these sites. ”

Park Holidays have been approached for a comment.