A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde

The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road has been closed at the Lhanbryde Bypass due to a three-car collision.

The incident occurred at 11.50am on Saturday, April 8, just after the first roundabout eastbound on the A96 past Lhanbryde.

An air ambulance helicopter landed in a nearby field and took a casualty to hospital at around 1.45pm.

It is not yet known how severe their injuries are.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also called with one appliance attending to make the scene safe before leaving shortly after.

The crash involved a black Volkswagon Golf, a silver Volvo and a burgundy Land Rover Discovery.

Road to remain closed for ‘some time’

Police are still in attendance, with the A96 closed in both directions. A policeman said the road would remain closed for “some time”.

Traffic is queuing with motorists being diverted using local routes, via St Andrews Road.

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers to expect delays.

❗️NEW⌚️12:10#A96 CLOSED.#A96 is CLOSED in both directions at Lhanbryde due to a collision. Use alternative route if possible.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/eOBmoWJ15m — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 8, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on the A96 near Lhanbryde, around 11.50am on Saturday, April 8.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.”

