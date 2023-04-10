Foul stench in Burghead monitored after residents complain about ‘sickly’ odour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Foul stench in Burghead monitored after residents complain about ‘sickly’ odour

Some homeowners say they had to resort to staying indoors because the stench was so bad.

By David Mackay
The smell was reported to be strongest nearest the Burghead maltings, but could also be detected elsewhere. Image: Google Maps
The smell was reported to be strongest nearest the Burghead maltings, but could also be detected elsewhere. Image: Google Maps

Manhole covers and a distillery pipeline in Burghead are being monitored following complaints about a disgusting sickly smell.

Several residents in the Moray town reported smelling the foul stench for several days at the end of last week.

The offensive odour is believed to have been strongest in the area surrounding the maltings but has been detected across the community.

Where was the smell coming from?

Confusion surrounded who was actually responsible for the smell with conflicting reports about where it was coming from.

One resident said the stench had been occurring intermittently for several months.

She said: “It comes from manhole covers along the back shore. I’ve got one near the end of my garden and when it’s bad I can’t go outside.

Diageo crews were in Burghead to unblock a pipeline to get rid of the smell. Image: Google Maps

“It’s not really a sewage smell. It just makes you feel sick, it sticks to the back of your throat.”

Diageo has confirmed the smell was caused by a blockage in a pipeline used by several distilleries.

The firm says crews attended on Friday after they were made aware of the issue to carry out a fix with the area continuing to be monitored to ensure there is no repeat.

Residents reported there was no sign on the smell on the shoreline near the maltings today.

Meanwhile, Sepa has contacted Scottish Water, water and waste management firm Veolia and Moray Council after it received a complaint.

Investigations continue into Burghead smell

Liz McKnockiter, chairwoman of Burghead and Cummingston Community Council, explained the group had not been made aware of previous instances of the smell.

She said: “It appears to be a one-off as far as we are aware, certainly nobody has approached the community council about it before.

“But it will be something we will be monitoring. We have a community council meeting this week and it will be on the agenda.”

A Diageo spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of the issue and our contractors attended our Burghead site on Friday morning.

“Investigations identified a blockage in a manhole in the Defco line which is used by a number of distilleries in Speyside and this was resolved.  We are monitoring the area to ensure there are no further issues.”

A Sepa spokeswoman explained the agency was made aware of the smell on Thursday last week by a member of the public.

She added: “We have contacted Scottish Water, Veolia and the local authority to make them aware of the odour complaint. Sepa officers will follow up on the report tomorrow to make sure appropriate action has been taken.

“We would like to thank the member of public who reported this to us and encourage anyone who is concerned to report any potential pollution incidents via our 24-hour online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report

