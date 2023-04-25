Pure Gym in Elgin could be open by early next year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

PureGym has revealed the location of their new branch in Elgin.

The health company, which runs more than 330 facilities across the UK, is coming to Moray.

With their first gym in the area, the chain has revealed it has picked Elgin Retail Park as its location.

The retail park on Edgar Road is south of the town centre.

It is believed the giants will move into a unit at the park which was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym.

‘High-quality and affordable’ fitness

Back in January, we revealed the plans for the PureGym to come to town.

The news got out after the firm posted a job application for hiring an Elgin-based gym manager.

‘Much-needed’ 24-hour fitness

It was met with positivity as locals said it was “much-needed”.

While PureGym earlier said they are committed to the new branch, they said they had not yet secured a confirmed location for the gym.

The announcement may help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town. The Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin closed in 2021.

The company announced the premises would not reopen. It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

A spokeswoman for PureGym said: “We can confirm our plans to open a brand new PureGym in Elgin Retail Park next year.

“It’s still early days and subject to planning permission, but we’re excited to be progressing with this new club and hope to open in early 2024.

“PureGym Elgin will provide members with 24/7 access to a high-quality gym with state-of-the-art equipment, classes and PTs, all at affordable prices and with complete flexibility.”

