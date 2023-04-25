Pure Gym in Elgin could be open by early next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pure Gym in Elgin could be open by early next year

The fitness chain reveal their new Moray location and timeline.

By Sean McAngus
PureGym is hoping to open a branch in Elgin next year. Image: Shutterstock
PureGym is hoping to open a branch in Elgin next year. Image: Shutterstock

PureGym has revealed the location of their new branch in Elgin.

The health company, which runs more than 330 facilities across the UK, is coming to Moray.

With their first gym in the area, the chain has revealed it has picked Elgin Retail Park as its location.

The retail park on Edgar Road is south of the town centre.

It is believed the giants will move into a unit at the park which was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym.

‘High-quality and affordable’ fitness

Anytime Fitness closed in 2021. Image: David Walker/ DC Thomson.

Back in January, we revealed the plans for the PureGym to come to town.

The news got out after the firm posted a job application for hiring an Elgin-based gym manager.

‘Much-needed’ 24-hour fitness

It was met with positivity as locals said it was “much-needed”.

While PureGym earlier said they are committed to the new branch, they said they had not yet secured a confirmed location for the gym.

The announcement may help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town. The Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin closed in 2021.

The company announced the premises would not reopen. It is understood the franchise failed to reach an agreement with the landlord and transition to new ownership.

A spokeswoman for PureGym said: “We can confirm our plans to open a brand new PureGym in Elgin Retail Park next year.

“It’s still early days and subject to planning permission, but we’re excited to be progressing with this new club and hope to open in early 2024.

“PureGym Elgin will provide members with 24/7 access to a high-quality gym with state-of-the-art equipment, classes and PTs, all at affordable prices and with complete flexibility.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

The Future of Elgin

