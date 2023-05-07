Elgin residents use the coronation as ‘an excuse’ to get the community together

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

While many in Elgin took the chance to again celebrate King Charles today, for others it was simply an excuse to get together.

Unlike other places in the north-east, the sun was shining over the town.

Making the most of the weather, people dressed in kilts, dresses and Union Jack skirts filled the Elgin Town Hall for a Big Lunch.

On a nearby street, neighbours and families also took the opportunity to host a street party and crack out the BBQs.

‘It is like a big family’

For Eliana Cowie, organiser of the Big Lunch in the town hall, it was the chance to bring people from across the community together – with a warm welcome extended to Ukrainians settling in the town.

Mrs Cowie, chairwoman of the international team at Elgin Rotary Club, moved to the town five years ago and has never forgotten the welcome she received.

She said: “We wanted to make it about the coronation because it is a once in a lifetime event and is a great way to remember the moment in history.

“But we wanted it to be a family event. It is about creating news friendships.”

Local residents, Ukrainian refugees and their host families and RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks were all extended an invitation.

Upon arrival, they were greeted with long tables of food from The Crofters Neuk, fun activities for children and a lively dance floor for those fancying a ceilidh.

Valentyna Hrztugpova, from Ukraine, said she was always worrying about her son back home but was really enjoying the event, especially the dancing.

She said: “Events like this are great for Ukrainians to understand Scottish people and for Scottish people to understand Ukrainians.

“It also helps to meet more people. It’s so lovely when you bump into them on the street. It is like a big family.”

Street party royalty

On Reidhaven Street, it appeared the coronation was mainly an excuse to get neighbours and families together.

Residents and family members from neighbouring streets huddled round long tables and slightly shaky benches in the sunshine.

They even had their own royalty. Paediatrician and winner of this year’s Moray and Banffshire healthcare hero, Dr Shelagh Parkinson, had been honoured with a blow up crown for the occasion.

Unofficial street party organiser Callum Buchan, 51, said this was the third time residents had celebrated the royals in the last few years.

Not even having watched the coronation, he said: “It’s more a happening then an organised event. It’s just an excuse to get everybody together.”

Coronation was an emotional event

Several people manned BBQs to help keep a steady supply of food going out.

One of the chefs, Stuart Lynch, 72, who was brought up on the street, said the coronation had been quite emotional for him.

“It was very moving actually,” he said. “One of the bishops, Graham Usher, who was one of the bishops looking after Camilla, is a family relative.

“His grandparents are from Moray and his grandpa, William Batchen Munro, was Lord Provost of Elgin. It was very touching.

“It was a big occasion because there’s not been one since 1953. I just remember going round to my friend’s house who had a black and white TV at the time.”

Remembering a time when people had to walk instead of drive, he said there are fewer opportunities now for neighbours to get acquainted.

He added: “It’s really great today to have that space and an opportunity to get the street together. And it is all very well behaved.”