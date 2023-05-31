Huge rocks dumped in sea at Moray harbour to ensure boats can still get in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge rocks dumped in sea at Moray harbour to ensure boats can still get in

Warnings have had to be issued to vessels about the depth of the channel at Burghead due silt gathering.

By David Mackay
A yellow dumper truck viewed from the front with rocks being dropped into the water at the rear.
Rocks are being dropped to strengthen the groyne coastal erosion defence at Burghead. Image: Jasperimage

Mounds of rubble have been dropped at the entrance to Burghead Harbour to ensure the port can continue to operate safely.

Concerns have been raised about the volume of silt and sediment gathering at the mouth.

The problem has made navigating in and out of the harbour difficult at low tides for vessels.

It has meant extra trips to Burghead Harbour for the council’s dredger, the Selkie, to try and keep the channel clear.

Now Moray Council has commissioned the £240,000 works to try and keep the entrance to Burghead Harbour clear.

Warning to vessels about Burghead depths

A notice to mariners has had to be issued to inform vessels of the fluctuating depths, advising them to contact the harbourmaster for accurate information and tide times.

Moray Council believes the issue has been caused by the deteriorating condition of the groyne, which extends into the sea and protects the shore from coastal erosion.

Contractors have now dropped large amounts of rock at the sea wall to bolster it and help keep the harbour channel clear.

Yellow dumper truck dropping rocks into the sea viewed from the side.
The work was carried out at low tide so vehicles could drive into the sea. Image: Jasperimage

Large dumper trucks drove into the Moray Firth at low tide to complete the project.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We are undertaking works to repairs a section of failed groyne at Burghead.

“This includes the installation of rock armour to create a barrier to reduce the impact of sand entering the harbour entrance and ensure the harbour remains operational.”

Selkie cleared 2,720 tonnes of material from Burghead Harbour in 2022/23, second only to Buckie which had 9,080 tonnes removed.

Findochty and Portknockie both had 540 tonnes removed.

Selkie dredging at Burghead Harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council says Burghead and Buckie will remain the priority areas for the dredger.

However, work is also planned on the inner basin and channel at Hopeman, the beach side of the basin at Cullen and the entrance channel at Findochty. No work is planned for Portknockie but officials are monitoring the entrance and pontoon basin.

In pictures: Burghead harbour works

Drivers drove across the sand while the tide was out. Image: Jasperimage
Crews did work on the shore before driving into the water. Image: Jasperimage
The rocks needed to be lifted up by a crane. Image: Jasperimage
Crews only had a three-hour window to do the work at low tide. Image: Jasperimage
Sun-seekers shared the beach with the contractors while the work was being done. Image: Jasperimage
The rocks will strengthen the groyne to stop the harbour channel from becoming blocked. Image: Jasperimage

