Huge rocks dumped in sea at Moray harbour to ensure boats can still get in

Mounds of rubble have been dropped at the entrance to Burghead Harbour to ensure the port can continue to operate safely.

Concerns have been raised about the volume of silt and sediment gathering at the mouth.

The problem has made navigating in and out of the harbour difficult at low tides for vessels.

It has meant extra trips to Burghead Harbour for the council’s dredger, the Selkie, to try and keep the channel clear.

Now Moray Council has commissioned the £240,000 works to try and keep the entrance to Burghead Harbour clear.

Warning to vessels about Burghead depths

A notice to mariners has had to be issued to inform vessels of the fluctuating depths, advising them to contact the harbourmaster for accurate information and tide times.

Moray Council believes the issue has been caused by the deteriorating condition of the groyne, which extends into the sea and protects the shore from coastal erosion.

Contractors have now dropped large amounts of rock at the sea wall to bolster it and help keep the harbour channel clear.

Large dumper trucks drove into the Moray Firth at low tide to complete the project.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We are undertaking works to repairs a section of failed groyne at Burghead.

“This includes the installation of rock armour to create a barrier to reduce the impact of sand entering the harbour entrance and ensure the harbour remains operational.”

Selkie cleared 2,720 tonnes of material from Burghead Harbour in 2022/23, second only to Buckie which had 9,080 tonnes removed.

Findochty and Portknockie both had 540 tonnes removed.

Moray Council says Burghead and Buckie will remain the priority areas for the dredger.

However, work is also planned on the inner basin and channel at Hopeman, the beach side of the basin at Cullen and the entrance channel at Findochty. No work is planned for Portknockie but officials are monitoring the entrance and pontoon basin.

In pictures: Burghead harbour works