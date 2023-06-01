Health Secretary refuses to meet with Moray campaigners fighting to save GP surgeries from closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Health Secretary has refused to get involved in a row that could lead to two GP surgeries in Moray closing.

Lossiemouth-based Moray Coast Medical Practice has proposed shutting its Hopeman and Burghead practices and ask patients to make the eight-mile journey instead.

However, the communities have no direct public transport connection with residents facing five-hour round-trips for appointments while changing bus in Elgin.

Moray’s MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead have both called for talks between campaigners and minsters amidst cross-party support about the issue.

Time running out for Hopeman and Burghead practices

A final decision about the closures is expected to be made this month by Moray’s integrated joint board (IJB) comprising council and NHS representatives.

Moray Coast Medical Practice is not prepared to staff the branch surgeries because of concerns for employee safety and there is also a national recruitment problem for GPs.

Campaigners have taken to the streets in both Hopeman and Burghead to make their views known, while also calling for further talks with the GP surgery itself.

Really disappointed with this response from the SNP's Health Secretary. The Save our Surgeries campaign group have done great work highlighting the need to retain GP surgeries in Burghead and Hopeman. Today, Michael Matheson refused to simply meet and listen to them. pic.twitter.com/e2b0k1vPLx — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) May 31, 2023

Moray MP Douglas Ross has called on the Scottish Government’s health secretary, Michael Matheson, to meet Save our Surgeries (SOS) campaigners to discuss the issue.

However, the minister declined to intervene – instead urging campaigners to have talks with the IJB and Health and Social Care Moray.

Campaigners have branded the response as merely a repetition or previous statements given about the proposals to shut the surgeries permanently.

A statement added: “While the answer is theoretically correct, leaving the matter to those who have no intention to listen to the community, will not solve our problem.”

The practices have already been temporarily closed since the Covid pandemic with a final decision due to be made about their future on June 26.

‘Slap in the face’

Campaigners have proposed their own solutions to try and keep the GP surgeries open, including a “transitional” phase for pensioners and disabled residents who could struggle with public transport.

Mr Ross described the response from Mr Matheson “utterly disgraceful”.

He added: “The fact the health secretary could not even bring himself to meet with the local campaigners is a total dereliction of duty. It reaffirms how the SNP government have a total disregard for our rural and remote services.

“It is a real slap in the face for campaigners who I was pleased to support during their protest last month and have continued to work with them as they seek a fair hearing on the future of their surgeries.

“Their campaigning has sent the strongest possible message to local decision makers.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, who has also met with campaigners, said: “This issue is going to impact on many rural communities in Scotland going forward and innovative solutions need to be found.

“Health care is undoubtedly changing but easy access to services is vital and the health of individuals should stay at the heart of NHS.

“I am also exploring the potential for a meeting between the campaigners and Scottish ministers and am hoping this can be arranged soon. I know ministers are open to this which is very welcome.”