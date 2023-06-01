Health Secretary refuses to meet with Moray campaigners fighting to save GP surgeries from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary refuses to meet with Moray campaigners fighting to save GP surgeries from closure

Time is running out before the fate of the Hopeman and Burghead practices are decided.

By David Mackay
Campaigners marching on Harbour Street in Hopeman holding banners calling for the GP surgery to be kept open.
Campaigners have taken to the streets to fight for their GP surgeries. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The Health Secretary has refused to get involved in a row that could lead to two GP surgeries in Moray closing.

Lossiemouth-based Moray Coast Medical Practice has proposed shutting its Hopeman and Burghead practices and ask patients to make the eight-mile journey instead.

However, the communities have no direct public transport connection with residents facing five-hour round-trips for appointments while changing bus in Elgin.

Moray’s MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead have both called for talks between campaigners and minsters amidst cross-party support about the issue.

Time running out for Hopeman and Burghead practices

A final decision about the closures is expected to be made this month by Moray’s integrated joint board (IJB) comprising council and NHS representatives.

Moray Coast Medical Practice is not prepared to staff the branch surgeries because of concerns for employee safety and there is also a national recruitment problem for GPs.

Campaigners have taken to the streets in both Hopeman and Burghead to make their views known, while also calling for further talks with the GP surgery itself.

Moray MP Douglas Ross has called on the Scottish Government’s health secretary, Michael Matheson, to meet Save our Surgeries (SOS) campaigners to discuss the issue.

However, the minister declined to intervene – instead urging campaigners to have talks with the IJB and Health and Social Care Moray.

Campaigners have branded the response as merely a repetition or previous statements given about the proposals to shut the surgeries permanently.

Councillors John Cowe, pictured top left, and Graham Leadbitter, pictured top right, joined a protest outside Moray Council. Image: DC Thomson

A statement added: “While the answer is theoretically correct, leaving the matter to those who have no intention to listen to the community, will not solve our problem.”

The practices have already been temporarily closed since the Covid pandemic with a final decision due to be made about their future on June 26.

‘Slap in the face’

Campaigners have proposed their own solutions to try and keep the GP surgeries open, including a “transitional” phase for pensioners and disabled residents who could struggle with public transport.

Mr Ross described the response from Mr Matheson “utterly disgraceful”.

He added: “The fact the health secretary could not even bring himself to meet with the local campaigners is a total dereliction of duty. It reaffirms how the SNP government have a total disregard for our rural and remote services.

“It is a real slap in the face for campaigners who I was pleased to support during their protest last month and have continued to work with them as they seek a fair hearing on the future of their surgeries.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has held talks with campaigners about the closures. Image: Richard Lochhead

“Their campaigning has sent the strongest possible message to local decision makers.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, who has also met with campaigners, said: “This issue is going to impact on many rural communities in Scotland going forward and innovative solutions need to be found.

“Health care is undoubtedly changing but easy access to services is vital and the health of individuals should stay at the heart of NHS.

“I am also exploring the potential for a meeting between the campaigners and Scottish ministers and am hoping this can be arranged soon. I know ministers are open to this which is very welcome.”

The Moray villages refusing to let their GP surgeries close without a fight

