Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop

Last night, the attempted break-in took place on Southfield Drive.

By Sean McAngus
Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.

A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at an Elgin shop.

Last night at around 10.30pm, officers were called to Southfield Drive.

Southfield Drive is next to a housing estate and is home to a number of businesses, including a Scotmid, insurance firm NFU Mutual Elgin & Inverness, and insurance broker Marsh Commercial.

It is understood the Scotmid store’s door has been boarded up.

Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.30pm on Monday, to a report of an attempted break-in at a premises in the Southfield Drive area of Elgin.

“A 14-year-old male youth has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.”

More from Moray

Andrew Wright, motorcyclist killed on Sunday.
Tributes paid to Elgin biker Andrew Wright killed in A96 crash
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Samuel Bliss spat blood on police and claimed to have hepatitis Picture shows; Samuel Bliss, Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 11/10/2022
Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he's not anti-Catholic
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer uncle and despicable twins
Elgin town centre offices have been approved for new purpose.
New purpose for Elgin offices, Buckie outdoor gym area and Speyside glamping pods
Police at the crash on the A96.
Motorcyclist killed in A96 crash near Alves named
Buckie funeral director Laura Wood at Strathlene Beach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet Buckie's new funeral boss, embalmer Laura Wood from Aberdeen
We have revealed the latest on three of the Moray Growth Deal's projects. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Moray Growth Deal: Here's the latest on three of the projects in the £100m…
The proposals for the gym area include table tennis tables.
Plans revealed for outdoor gym area in Buckie's community orchard
Owner Cheryl Barr outside Shorty's ice cream shop in Ballater, which has been subject to nasty online reviews. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'It feeds anxiety and worry': Ballater and Elgin venues reveal human cost of bad…
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith says delays in the postal service are causing patients to miss appointments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Postal delays causing Moray patients to miss hospital appointments says councillor