Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop

A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at an Elgin shop.

Last night at around 10.30pm, officers were called to Southfield Drive.

Southfield Drive is next to a housing estate and is home to a number of businesses, including a Scotmid, insurance firm NFU Mutual Elgin & Inverness, and insurance broker Marsh Commercial.

It is understood the Scotmid store’s door has been boarded up.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.30pm on Monday, to a report of an attempted break-in at a premises in the Southfield Drive area of Elgin.

“A 14-year-old male youth has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.”