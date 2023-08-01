Moray Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop Last night, the attempted break-in took place on Southfield Drive. By Sean McAngus August 1 2023, 3.47pm Share Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6004258/teenager-charged-after-attempted-break-in-elgin-shop-scotmid/ Copy Link Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps. A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at an Elgin shop. Last night at around 10.30pm, officers were called to Southfield Drive. Southfield Drive is next to a housing estate and is home to a number of businesses, including a Scotmid, insurance firm NFU Mutual Elgin & Inverness, and insurance broker Marsh Commercial. It is understood the Scotmid store’s door has been boarded up. Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps. A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.30pm on Monday, to a report of an attempted break-in at a premises in the Southfield Drive area of Elgin. “A 14-year-old male youth has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.”