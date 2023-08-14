Motorists facing mile-long tailbacks due to broken down bus on A96 near Lhanbryde

A broken-down bus is causing traffic chaos on the A96 near Lhanbryde.

The single-decker Stagecoach bus was travelling on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road when it suffered a fault.

The bus was parked on the side of the carriageway, leading to traffic congestion in the area.

Passengers were seen getting off the bus onto the side of the A96 as engineers make their way to the scene.

Pictures from the scene show lengthy tailbacks in the area, stretching for around a mile.

Stagecoach has been approached for comment.

More as we get it.