Motorists facing mile-long tailbacks due to broken down bus on A96 near Lhanbryde

Passengers were seen getting off the bus onto the side of the A96.

By Michelle Henderson
Cars line up along the A96 as traffic becomes congested.
Motorists on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road have reported tailbacks of around a mile. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A broken-down bus is causing traffic chaos on the A96 near Lhanbryde.

The single-decker Stagecoach bus was travelling on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road when it suffered a fault.

The bus was parked on the side of the carriageway, leading to traffic congestion in the area.

Drivers captures picture of Stagecoach bus packed up on the side of the A96.
The single-decker Stagecoach bus ground to a halt on the A96 near Lhanbryde this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Passengers were seen getting off the bus onto the side of the A96 as engineers make their way to the scene.

Pictures from the scene show lengthy tailbacks in the area, stretching for around a mile.

Stagecoach has been approached for comment.

More as we get it.

