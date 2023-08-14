Moray Motorists facing mile-long tailbacks due to broken down bus on A96 near Lhanbryde Passengers were seen getting off the bus onto the side of the A96. By Michelle Henderson August 14 2023, 5.20pm Share Motorists facing mile-long tailbacks due to broken down bus on A96 near Lhanbryde Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6046912/broken-down-stagecoach-bus-leads-to-congestion-on-a96-near-lhanbryde/ Copy Link Motorists on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road have reported tailbacks of around a mile. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson. A broken-down bus is causing traffic chaos on the A96 near Lhanbryde. The single-decker Stagecoach bus was travelling on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road when it suffered a fault. The bus was parked on the side of the carriageway, leading to traffic congestion in the area. The single-decker Stagecoach bus ground to a halt on the A96 near Lhanbryde this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson. Passengers were seen getting off the bus onto the side of the A96 as engineers make their way to the scene. Pictures from the scene show lengthy tailbacks in the area, stretching for around a mile. Stagecoach has been approached for comment. More as we get it.