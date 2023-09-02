GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for sunny parade through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride

Hundreds of people decked out in their most colourful attire soaked up the atmosphere and the sun at the town’s second-ever Pride event.

Organised by Moray Pride, everyone first gathered by the Victoria Hotel before marching through Forres fluttering their rainbow flags and raising affirming placards along the way.

The High Street was lined with people coming out from shops and homes to watch the parade go past and show their support.

More than 700 people took part in the town’s LGBTQ+ celebration, with Moray’s very own Miss Lossie Mouth joining in on the fun throughout the day.

Grant Park was awash with colour as all the pride-goers of all ages gathered to enjoy the music, food stalls and celebrating together.

The first-ever Moray Pride event was held in Elgin last year, with a second event taking place in Forres not long after.

Both the inaugural events were hailed a success, with members of the LGBTQ+ community excited for them to return this year.

Here are some of the best pictures of Forres Pride 2023