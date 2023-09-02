GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for sunny parade through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for sunny parade through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride

The High Street was lined with people coming out from shops and homes to watch the procession march past with their rainbow flags and affirming placards.

Crowds turned out for Forres Pride. Image: Japerimages.
Crowds turned out for Forres Pride. Image: Japerimages.
By Lauren Taylor

Hundreds of people decked out in their most colourful attire soaked up the atmosphere and the sun at the town’s second-ever Pride event.

Organised by Moray Pride, everyone first gathered by the Victoria Hotel before marching through Forres fluttering their rainbow flags and raising affirming placards along the way.

The High Street was lined with people coming out from shops and homes to watch the parade go past and show their support.

More than 700 people took part in the town’s LGBTQ+ celebration, with Moray’s very own Miss Lossie Mouth joining in on the fun throughout the day.

Grant Park was awash with colour as all the pride-goers of all ages gathered to enjoy the music, food stalls and celebrating together.

The first-ever Moray Pride event was held in Elgin last year, with a second event taking place in Forres not long after.

Both the inaugural events were hailed a success, with members of the LGBTQ+ community excited for them to return this year.

Here are some of the best pictures of Forres Pride 2023

Crowds of people marched across the town. Image: Jasperimage.
Supporting from the sidelines. Image: Jasperimage.
People gathered in the town centre to watch as the procession went by. Image: Jasperimage.
Miss Lossie Mouth striking a pose. Image: Jasperimage.
Families made the most of the day. Image: Jasperimage.
Another group of friends celebrating together. Image: Jasperimage.
Many wore wore flags representing the LGBTQ+ community. Image: Jasperimage.
We love these sunnies. Image: Jasperimage.
Rainbows and tartan! Image: Jasperimage.
The day was filled with people coming together to celebrate pride. Image: Jasperimage
Allies were out in force supporting their loved ones today. Image: Jasperimage.
Many supporters join in the fun. Image: Jasperimage.
The Mods were celebrating together too. Image: Jasperimage.
More supporters enjoying the day. Image: Jasperimage.
The day looked a bit cloudy, but the crowds brightened it up and the sun managed to shine through. Image: Jasperiamge.
This group shared a very simple message: “Choose Love”. Image: Jasperimage.
Hopefully this Birthday Queen enjoyed her day! Image: Jasperimage.
National Trust for Scotland showing support. Image: Jasperimage.
These dogs looked like they were enjoying being part of the celebrations. Image: Jasperimage.
Visibility matters. Image: Jasperimage.
Skills Development Scotland showing support too. Image: Jasperimage.
Loving the rainbows. Image: Jasperimage.
Soaking in the sun and the atmosphere. Image: Jasperimage.
The rainbow bandana is so sweet. Image: Jasperimage.
Big smiles. Image: Jasperimage
More groups enjoying the day. Image: Jasperimage.
Dozens of people came wearing colourful outfits, holding signs and wearing flags. Image: Jasperimage
Crowds were kept entertained at Grant Park. Image: Jasperimage
Elgin Academy students got involved in the day too. Image: Jasperimage
Lead with Love! Stand for Love! Image: Jasperimage.
Many were joined by their four-legged companions. Image: Jasperimage.
People of all ages were out celebrating. Image: Jasperiamge.
The atmosphere was electric as people celebrated together. Image: Jasperimage.
Loving these hats! Image: Jasperimage
Some really dressed to impress. Image: Jasperiamge.
Fabulous. Image: Jasperimage.
Spread your wings. Image: Jasperimage.
Forres was awash with bright colours. Iamge. Jasperimage.
Basking in the sunny park. Image: Jasperimage.
The orgainsers. Image: Jasperimage.
Loving the face paints. Image: Jasperimage.
Big smiles as everyone marching enjoyed the day. Image: Jasperimage.

