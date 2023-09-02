Moray GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for sunny parade through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride The High Street was lined with people coming out from shops and homes to watch the procession march past with their rainbow flags and affirming placards. Crowds turned out for Forres Pride. Image: Japerimages. By Lauren Taylor September 2 2023, 7.59pm Share GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for sunny parade through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6110329/gallery-hundreds-turn-out-for-sunny-parade-through-forres-to-celebrate-moray-pride/ Copy Link Hundreds of people decked out in their most colourful attire soaked up the atmosphere and the sun at the town’s second-ever Pride event. Organised by Moray Pride, everyone first gathered by the Victoria Hotel before marching through Forres fluttering their rainbow flags and raising affirming placards along the way. The High Street was lined with people coming out from shops and homes to watch the parade go past and show their support. More than 700 people took part in the town’s LGBTQ+ celebration, with Moray’s very own Miss Lossie Mouth joining in on the fun throughout the day. Grant Park was awash with colour as all the pride-goers of all ages gathered to enjoy the music, food stalls and celebrating together. The first-ever Moray Pride event was held in Elgin last year, with a second event taking place in Forres not long after. Both the inaugural events were hailed a success, with members of the LGBTQ+ community excited for them to return this year. Here are some of the best pictures of Forres Pride 2023 Crowds of people marched across the town. Image: Jasperimage. Supporting from the sidelines. Image: Jasperimage. People gathered in the town centre to watch as the procession went by. Image: Jasperimage. Miss Lossie Mouth striking a pose. Image: Jasperimage. Families made the most of the day. Image: Jasperimage. Another group of friends celebrating together. Image: Jasperimage. Many wore wore flags representing the LGBTQ+ community. Image: Jasperimage. We love these sunnies. Image: Jasperimage. Rainbows and tartan! Image: Jasperimage. The day was filled with people coming together to celebrate pride. Image: Jasperimage Allies were out in force supporting their loved ones today. Image: Jasperimage. Many supporters join in the fun. Image: Jasperimage. The Mods were celebrating together too. Image: Jasperimage. More supporters enjoying the day. Image: Jasperimage. The day looked a bit cloudy, but the crowds brightened it up and the sun managed to shine through. Image: Jasperiamge. This group shared a very simple message: “Choose Love”. Image: Jasperimage. Hopefully this Birthday Queen enjoyed her day! Image: Jasperimage. National Trust for Scotland showing support. Image: Jasperimage. These dogs looked like they were enjoying being part of the celebrations. Image: Jasperimage. Visibility matters. Image: Jasperimage. Skills Development Scotland showing support too. Image: Jasperimage. Loving the rainbows. Image: Jasperimage. Soaking in the sun and the atmosphere. Image: Jasperimage. The rainbow bandana is so sweet. Image: Jasperimage. Big smiles. Image: Jasperimage More groups enjoying the day. Image: Jasperimage. Dozens of people came wearing colourful outfits, holding signs and wearing flags. Image: Jasperimage Crowds were kept entertained at Grant Park. Image: Jasperimage Elgin Academy students got involved in the day too. Image: Jasperimage Lead with Love! Stand for Love! Image: Jasperimage. Many were joined by their four-legged companions. Image: Jasperimage. People of all ages were out celebrating. Image: Jasperiamge. The atmosphere was electric as people celebrated together. Image: Jasperimage. Loving these hats! Image: Jasperimage Some really dressed to impress. Image: Jasperiamge. Fabulous. Image: Jasperimage. Spread your wings. Image: Jasperimage. Forres was awash with bright colours. Iamge. Jasperimage. Basking in the sunny park. Image: Jasperimage. The orgainsers. Image: Jasperimage. Loving the face paints. Image: Jasperimage. Big smiles as everyone marching enjoyed the day. Image: Jasperimage.