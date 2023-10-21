First look: 180 years on, Elgin Museum reveals £2m transformation project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

First look: 180 years on, Elgin Museum reveals £2m transformation project

The independent museum first opened to the public on October 25, 1843.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of potential changes to Elgin Museum as part of major project.
Drawing impression of potential changes to Elgin Museum as part of major project.

Back in 1843, Elgin Museum first opened to visitors.

For more than a century, the museum has been a significant part of Elgin’s High Street.

Its fossil collection is recognised as a Nationally Significant Collection.

The museum also has other items including a nearly-200-year-old Elgin-made grandfather clock which returned home after a transatlantic adventure which included surviving a major earthquake.

Now fast forward 180 years. The Moray Society, which runs the museum, has revealed major plans to redevelop the building.

Elgin Museum. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

It is hoped the transformation will improve the financial sustainability and visitor experience of Scotland’s oldest independent museum.

Press and Journal understand the cost of the project could be almost £2m.

However final calculations of costs are still to be made.

What are the changes to transform Elgin Museum?

What the transformation of Elgin Museum could look like!  Image: LDN Architects

In these proposals, lights, heating and toilet facilities will be improved.

A lift will be installed to give better access for people to the upper floor of the museum.

Meanwhile, the side hall which is used for lectures and other special events, will be refurbished to allow for greater community use.

Other work will include finishing off stonework repairs which weren’t finished back in 2017 as part of the Elgin conservation area regeneration scheme. 

And a new roof for the rear gallery as the current one still leaks despite more than 500 repairs over the years.

New life for empty unit

Cafe Muse was the last business which operated in the C-listed building at 3 High Street which is owned by the museum too.

Elgin Museum also owns 3 High Street which will be transformed into a commercial unit on the ground floor, with two one bedroom flats which will provide a regular income stream.

Claire Herbert, vice-president of Moray Society believes the major changes will help ensure the museum thrives going forward.

She said: “It is so important, that we look at how to use the spaces we have to help us bring more funding and work with the local community more.

“We want to try and reduce the need for external if we can.”

Hopes to submit final plans to planning this year

She added: “The transformation of 3 High Street will be great as there is a demand for small units.

“Also bringing the upper floors back into use for residential use will be good.

“There is a lot of vacant upper properties in the Elgin town centre and fewer people living in the centre so we look to improve for ourselves and the community.”

The museum is hoping to submit the final proposals through full planning before end of the year.

LDN Architects is representing the museum through the process.

A quick history of Elgin Museum

Old sketch of Elgin Museum.

In October 1836, Elgin men, including Rear-Admiral Duff, banker John Lawson, town clerk Patrick Duff, bookseller Isaac Forsyth and others, met to discuss creating a museum for science and virtue.

Then the Elgin and Morayshire Scientific Association, a forerunner of The Moray Society, was formed.

Isaac Forsyth, the deaf secretary, went ahead and bought a plot of land at the east end of Elgin.

The design of the young architect, Thomas Mackenzie was chosen for the building.

When the building was finished in 1842, it was not completely paid off and the all male Society turned to the ladies of Elgin who ran a very successful bazaar, which raised enough money to finalise ownership.

Elgin Museum in late 19th century.

On Wednesday at 7pm, Elgin Museum are hosting a Victorian Soiree to mark their 180th birthday. It will also raise money for the major project.

Ticket prices are £5 for adults and £3.50 for under 18s.

It includes a Victorian portrait and refreshments.

Click here to purchase tickets.

