Empty Elgin cottages in line for a major revamp

Four empty cottages in Elgin may be in line for a new lease of life.

Two properties at the bottom of Ladyhill and two on Victoria Road could get a major revamp if proposals are given the go-ahead next week.

The Victoria Road cottages are two of eight built to mark the diamond jubilee of Queen Victoria in the late 1800s.

But they were abandoned after being repeatedly hit by flooding.

£271k for Elgin cottages revamp

The six mid-terrace houses were turned into rehabilitation and assessment units in 2017. They are managed by Health and Social Care Moray.

Ladyhill cottages were supposed to house armed forces veterans from Moray and Nairnshire.

But they have been empty for about 20 years.

All four properties are held in trust by Moray Council. But the two funds supporting them are in deficit.

And they will incur almost £10,000 a year in council tax debt if nothing is done.

A £64,000 grant from the Town Centre Capital Fund was secured to improve Sulva Cottage at Ladyhill.

But when construction started earlier this year further problems emerged taking costs to £90,000 – £26,000 over the available budget.

And a similar amount will be needed to upgrade Messines Cottage next door.

It is expected to cost £155,000 to bring the two end terraced Jubilee Cottages up to standard.

Empty for 20 years

All four buildings are category C listed.

Councillors will be asked that £271,000 from the housing revenue budget is used to upgrade the cottages so they can be rented out.

Under the terms of the trust deed, Jubilee Cottages should be used as dwelling places for poor people of respectable character.

It also states preference should be given to old married couples, widows or elderly single females and old men married or unmarried in that order.

Sir Archibald Williamson gifted Ladyhill cottages to the former City and Royal Burgh of Elgin in 1921.

And they were to be held in trust for the benefit of “suitable persons”, who in return for a nominal rent would maintain the gardens.

The council has sought specialist legal advice on what they can and cannot do within the terms of the deeds.

Category C listed buildings

In his report asset manager coordinator Andrew Gray said: “Although the trustees are not permitted to sell or change the use of the cottages, the advice received is that the trustees do have the power to let out the properties on such terms as they see fit, including charging a rent, without the need to amend the deed of gift.”

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the corporate committee on Tuesday.

