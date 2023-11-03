Empty Elgin cottages in line for a major revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Empty Elgin cottages in line for a major revamp

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Ladyhill cottages in Elgin could be brought back into use .

Four empty cottages in Elgin may be in line for a new lease of life.

Two properties at the bottom of Ladyhill and two on Victoria Road could get a major revamp if proposals are given the go-ahead next week.

The Victoria Road cottages are two of eight built to mark the diamond jubilee of Queen Victoria in the late 1800s.

But they were abandoned after being repeatedly hit by flooding.

£271k for Elgin cottages revamp

The six mid-terrace houses were turned into rehabilitation and assessment units in 2017. They are managed by Health and Social Care Moray.

Ladyhill cottages were supposed to house armed forces veterans from Moray and Nairnshire.

But they have been empty for about 20 years.

All four properties are held in trust by Moray Council. But the two funds supporting them are in deficit.

Sulva Cottage at the bottom of Ladyhill in Elgin.

And they will incur almost £10,000 a year in council tax debt if nothing is done.

A £64,000 grant from the Town Centre Capital Fund was secured to improve Sulva Cottage at Ladyhill.

But when construction started earlier this year further problems emerged taking costs to £90,000 – £26,000 over the available budget.

And a similar amount will be needed to upgrade Messines Cottage next door.

It is expected to cost £155,000 to bring the two end terraced Jubilee Cottages up to standard.

Empty for 20 years

All four buildings are category C listed.

Councillors will be asked that £271,000 from the housing revenue budget is used to upgrade the cottages so they can be rented out.

Under the terms of the trust deed, Jubilee Cottages should be used as dwelling places for poor people of respectable character.

It also states preference should be given to old married couples, widows or elderly single females and old men married or unmarried in that order.

Moray Council corporate committee will discuss renting out Ladyhill and Victoria Road cottages next week. Image: Moray Council

Sir Archibald Williamson gifted Ladyhill cottages to the former City and Royal Burgh of Elgin in 1921.

And they were to be held in trust for the benefit of “suitable persons”, who in return for a nominal rent would maintain the gardens.

The council has sought specialist legal advice on what they can and cannot do within the terms of the deeds.

Category C listed buildings

In his report asset manager coordinator Andrew Gray said: “Although the trustees are not permitted to sell or change the use of the cottages, the advice received is that the trustees do have the power to let out the properties on such terms as they see fit, including charging a rent, without the need to amend the deed of gift.”

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the corporate committee on Tuesday.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

