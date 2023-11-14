Revealed: Former Lossie bar goes up for auction just months after new proposals were approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Former Lossie bar goes up for auction just months after new proposals were approved

Who will have the cash to take on this project?

By Sean McAngus
View of the former Lossie bar. Image: Domus Leaseholders
View of the former Lossie bar. Image: Domus Leaseholders

The 15-year saga of what will happen next to a former Lossiemouth bar has taken a new twist.

The Harbour Bar was once a hive of activity in the heyday of fishing.

But it closed in 2008.

In August, developers Domus Leaseholders were granted permission to tear down the Harbour Bar and replace it with two retail units and eight serviced apartments.

However, only three months on, the old hostelry at 25 Pitgaveny Street is up for auction with a starting price of £213,000.

The site as it currently looks. Image: Domus Leaseholders

What were the plans?

In 2008, the bar shut down and since then it has lain vacant.

In December, the developers submitted their original proposals for two shops, 12 serviced apartments and two semi-detached houses to replace the bar.

Then, seven months on, their plans were reduced to two retail units and eight serviced apartments due to parking concerns.

What the new development could have looked like. Image: Domus Leaseholders

Why did some locals object to the development?

Lossiemouth Community Council objected to the plans. They said the lack of parking provision could “exacerbate” the existing parking issues on Pitgaveny Street especially during the summer.

They were backed by a neighbour who noted planning officers had already granted planning permission to turn the former bookies into a cafe next door so parking is already restricted.

Despite this, the development was approved by planning chiefs.

Domus Leaseholders previously said they hoped the new accommodation would boost tourism. They pointed out it has a prime location near the harbour and the East Beach.

Lossiemouth beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When can I buy it?

The property will go to auction online on November 16 at 10am. Learn more about it here.

Developers believe the site is an “fantastic development opportunity” with potential for accommodation and retail units.

Domus Leaseholders couldn’t be reached for comment.

