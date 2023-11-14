Revealed: Former Lossie bar goes up for auction just months after new proposals were approved

The 15-year saga of what will happen next to a former Lossiemouth bar has taken a new twist.

The Harbour Bar was once a hive of activity in the heyday of fishing.

But it closed in 2008.

In August, developers Domus Leaseholders were granted permission to tear down the Harbour Bar and replace it with two retail units and eight serviced apartments.

However, only three months on, the old hostelry at 25 Pitgaveny Street is up for auction with a starting price of £213,000.

What were the plans?

In 2008, the bar shut down and since then it has lain vacant.

In December, the developers submitted their original proposals for two shops, 12 serviced apartments and two semi-detached houses to replace the bar.

Then, seven months on, their plans were reduced to two retail units and eight serviced apartments due to parking concerns.

Why did some locals object to the development?

Lossiemouth Community Council objected to the plans. They said the lack of parking provision could “exacerbate” the existing parking issues on Pitgaveny Street especially during the summer.

They were backed by a neighbour who noted planning officers had already granted planning permission to turn the former bookies into a cafe next door so parking is already restricted.

Despite this, the development was approved by planning chiefs.

Domus Leaseholders previously said they hoped the new accommodation would boost tourism. They pointed out it has a prime location near the harbour and the East Beach.

When can I buy it?

The property will go to auction online on November 16 at 10am. Learn more about it here.

Developers believe the site is an “fantastic development opportunity” with potential for accommodation and retail units.

Domus Leaseholders couldn’t be reached for comment.