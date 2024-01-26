A relic from the past or a much-needed shopping venue? Elgin has its say on future of St Giles Shopping Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

A relic from the past or a much-needed shopping venue? Elgin has its say on future of St Giles Shopping Centre

Social media users have been suggesting new uses for the St Giles Shopping Centre after our exclusive piece.

By Sean McAngus
St Giles Shopping Centre on the High Street in Elgin.
St Giles Shopping Centre on the High Street in Elgin.

News that the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin could be transformed has caught the attention of many.

Moray Council has confirmed the centre is being considered as part of the the £100 million Moray Growth Deal.

It is understood the shopping centre is being considered as the location for UHI Moray’s proposed Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus (MAATIC).

Officials have declined to comment on the reports.

However, insiders have hinted this campus could be the new use for the shopping centre.

St Giles Shopping Centre pictured.

Recent years have been tough for the mall with closures of stores such as Monsoon and Superdrug and Mountain Warehouse moving to a new location.

Last year, the centre received a boost as Gordon and MacPhail opened a temporary retail shop.

Social media users have been having their say on the future of the building, you can have your say in the comments below.

What do you think St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin should be turned into?

The shopping centre officially opened in Elgin town centre in 1991.

And there has been no shortage of ideas on social media for what it could be used for in the future.

Councillor Juli Harris wrote: “There are many potential uses for the St Giles Centre other than a shopping centre and I am sure that an enterprising organisation will step forward.”

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Chris Jeans Fettes suggested: “Convert part of it to a new community centre since the one we have will be getting closed.

“Perfect for the job complete with parking.”

Does Elgin need a shopping centre?

David Ewen said more needs to be done to entice businesses back to the shopping centre.

He wrote: “St Giles is fine as a shopping centre. It’s the group that owns it that needs to reduce the rental for the units.

“Some businesses moved out due to the high rent costs. Offer an incentive.”

He added: “People would miss the St Giles Centre as a shopping hub that has easy access to parking, High Street and the bus stop.

“Including various places to eat while people wait for a bus as the bus station has no comfortable waiting area.

“Entice a few more businesses and the centre would be fine.”

Waterstones in St Giles Centre.

While Mhairi Maclean said: “Move Waterstones down to street level and redevelop the rest.

“It is so depressing and a waste of space. There are maybe organisations needing offices or third sector use.”

‘Need to stop living in the past’

Others suggested the space could make an ideal venue for markets or even a nightclub.

Stephen Forsyth said people need to stop living in the past.

He wrote: “It seems that some people just cant let go of the past.

“The same amount of hot air is being expressed about Union Street in Aberdeen.

“Shopping has changed. You can get all you need at a supermarket without the hassle of trying to find an expensive cramped parking space and a long walk.”

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

A white bull breed similar to the dog that was found.
XL bully found dead near Fochabers
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
Elgin accident and emergency admissions double on treacherously icy day
Exterior of Elgin Community Centre
Calls to sell Elgin Community Centre as soon as possible
Looking at entrance to St Giles Shopping Centre from High Street.
Could the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin be given a new use?
Boats at Buckie harbour on a calm day with blue sky.
Cruise ships could be coming to Buckie - but they'll have to pay
Malcolm Campbell on bike on road being overtaken by car.
Why campaigners are refusing to give up on 18-year fight for new Moray cycle…
John Divers next to busy road in Elgin.
'Drivers say it's cheaper to pay the fine': Fears new car park prices in…
8
Moray Town Centres Task Force's development manager Anna Rogers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a former firefighter turned Elgin bride shop owner is on a mission to…
Elgin pavilion
Two boys charged over 13 Elgin incidents including devastating fire that gutted historic building
Family photos of Ramsay MacDonald.
Ramsay MacDonald 100 years on: How values of 'warm Lossiemouth community' helped shape the…

Conversation