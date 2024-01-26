A relic from the past or a much-needed shopping venue? Elgin has its say on future of St Giles Shopping Centre

News that the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin could be transformed has caught the attention of many.

Moray Council has confirmed the centre is being considered as part of the the £100 million Moray Growth Deal.

It is understood the shopping centre is being considered as the location for UHI Moray’s proposed Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus (MAATIC).

Officials have declined to comment on the reports.

However, insiders have hinted this campus could be the new use for the shopping centre.

Recent years have been tough for the mall with closures of stores such as Monsoon and Superdrug and Mountain Warehouse moving to a new location.

Last year, the centre received a boost as Gordon and MacPhail opened a temporary retail shop.

What do you think St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin should be turned into?

The shopping centre officially opened in Elgin town centre in 1991.

And there has been no shortage of ideas on social media for what it could be used for in the future.

Councillor Juli Harris wrote: “There are many potential uses for the St Giles Centre other than a shopping centre and I am sure that an enterprising organisation will step forward.”

Chris Jeans Fettes suggested: “Convert part of it to a new community centre since the one we have will be getting closed.

“Perfect for the job complete with parking.”

Does Elgin need a shopping centre?

David Ewen said more needs to be done to entice businesses back to the shopping centre.

He wrote: “St Giles is fine as a shopping centre. It’s the group that owns it that needs to reduce the rental for the units.

“Some businesses moved out due to the high rent costs. Offer an incentive.”

He added: “People would miss the St Giles Centre as a shopping hub that has easy access to parking, High Street and the bus stop.

“Including various places to eat while people wait for a bus as the bus station has no comfortable waiting area.

“Entice a few more businesses and the centre would be fine.”

While Mhairi Maclean said: “Move Waterstones down to street level and redevelop the rest.

“It is so depressing and a waste of space. There are maybe organisations needing offices or third sector use.”

‘Need to stop living in the past’

Others suggested the space could make an ideal venue for markets or even a nightclub.

Stephen Forsyth said people need to stop living in the past.

He wrote: “It seems that some people just cant let go of the past.

“The same amount of hot air is being expressed about Union Street in Aberdeen.

“Shopping has changed. You can get all you need at a supermarket without the hassle of trying to find an expensive cramped parking space and a long walk.”