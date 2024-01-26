The Traitors: Inverness veterinary nurse Evie makes final five and reveals how she would spend prize money

The Traitors finale takes place tonight and Inverness veterinary nurse Evie has made the final five.

Evie Morrison, 29, has so far survived every banishment and murder on the show, set at Ardross Castle near Alness.

The Scottish SPCA worker is hoping to win her share of the prize of up to £120,000 tonight.

But first she’ll have to work with remaining Faithful Jaz and Mollie to banish Traitors Harry and Andrew.

On last night’s episode, she revealed she would spend the cash on “a bigger place” for her and her partner Kayleigh.

The couple hope to move out of their Highlands flat and into a house with a garden and plenty of space for their two rescue dogs.

Evie says being in The Traitors final is ‘surreal’

Evie told the BBC: “I’m actually really proud of the game that I’ve played so far.

“I do feel like I deserve it.

“I came up at the Round Table a few times for being quite quiet, but I think that is a pretty fair gameplay and it’s proved that it can get you to the end.

“So yes, very surreal to be in the final but also deserving!”

She said her best moment was catching Paul as a traitor.

“He’s a great guy, but that one was particularly good for my game plan because I’d also managed to convince people about Ash and been a part of the Miles banishment too.

“I’d had suspicions about Paul for a very long time, so that was a really good moment.

“The room erupted, the atmosphere was wild, and it was kind of good to watch Paul enjoy it too.

“He looked like he actually really enjoyed his reveal! So that moment will stick with me for sure.”

Asked what her favourite mission was, she said: “I don’t want to say the funeral mission, because Diane left us, but that was the campest thing I’ve ever seen in my life, and it was so much fun.

“It was so over the top and it was so appropriate for the character that Diane was in the show.

“I can’t imagine any other player getting a state funeral – it was amazing.”

For any future competitors, Evie advised: “If you turn up, pay attention and use all the skills you have then you can get far.

“I don’t have much ego about me anyway but when I went in there, it really didn’t matter to me how other people saw me.

“I just wanted to make good, honest connections and allies and I think that’s what has helped keep me under the radar so far to be honest.”

The Traitors concludes tonight Friday 26 January from 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.