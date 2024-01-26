The Traitors: Inverness veterinary nurse Evie makes final five and reveals how she would spend prize money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Traitors: Inverness veterinary nurse Evie makes final five and reveals how she would spend prize money

Evie has the chance to win up to £120,000 tonight.

By Louise Glen
Evie is a finalist in The Traitors
Evie, a 29-year-old veterinary nurse from Inverness. Image: BBC One.

The Traitors finale takes place tonight and Inverness veterinary nurse Evie has made the final five.

Evie Morrison, 29, has so far survived every banishment and murder on the show, set at Ardross Castle near Alness.

The Scottish SPCA worker is hoping to win her share of the prize of up to £120,000 tonight.

But first she’ll have to work with remaining Faithful Jaz and Mollie to banish Traitors Harry and Andrew.

Show host Claudia Winkleman and contestants in series two of The Traitors.
Show host Claudia Winkleman and contestants in series two of The Traitors. Image: Studio Lambert/Mark MainzArdross Castl

On last night’s episode, she revealed she would spend the cash on “a bigger place” for her and her partner Kayleigh.

The couple hope to move out of their Highlands flat and into a house with a garden and plenty of space for their two rescue dogs.

Evie says being in The Traitors final is ‘surreal’

Evie told the BBC: “I’m actually really proud of the game that I’ve played so far.

“I do feel like I deserve it.

“I came up at the Round Table a few times for being quite quiet, but I think that is a pretty fair gameplay and it’s proved that it can get you to the end.

“So yes, very surreal to be in the final but also deserving!”

She said her best moment was catching Paul as a traitor.

“He’s a great guy, but that one was particularly good for my game plan because I’d also managed to convince people about Ash and been a part of the Miles banishment too.

“I’d had suspicions about Paul for a very long time, so that was a really good moment.

“The room erupted, the atmosphere was wild, and it was kind of good to watch Paul enjoy it too.

“He looked like he actually really enjoyed his reveal! So that moment will stick with me for sure.”

Ardross Castle, near Alness.
The Traitors has put Ardross Castle, near Alness, in the spotlight. Image: Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

Asked what her favourite mission was, she said: “I don’t want to say the funeral mission, because Diane left us, but that was the campest thing I’ve ever seen in my life, and it was so much fun.

“It was so over the top and it was so appropriate for the character that Diane was in the show.

“I can’t imagine any other player getting a state funeral – it was amazing.”

For any future competitors, Evie advised: “If you turn up, pay attention and use all the skills you have then you can get far.

“I don’t have much ego about me anyway but when I went in there, it really didn’t matter to me how other people saw me.

“I just wanted to make good, honest connections and allies and I think that’s what has helped keep me under the radar so far to be honest.”

The Traitors concludes tonight Friday 26 January from 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

More from Highlands & Islands

Isla Traquair - a regular on This Morning - will return to Aberdeen as a former P&J journalist, only this time as a host of The P&J 275 Charity Gala.
Scottish TV presenter to host P&J's prestigious charity gala
Captain Eddie Watt, who will be 65 tomorrow, has retired today after 34 years. DYLAN MORRISON / LOGANAIR
Loganair’s longest-serving pilot Captain Eddie Watt retires after 34 years
Rvival takes high-spending guests to remote locations to teach them how to live in the wild. Image Rvival
High-spending tourists to learn survival skills on Castaway island
Shamed TV personality Jimmy Savile.
Airbnb fears raised over Jimmy Savile house plan in Glen Coe
Louis Barabbas of the Bedlam Six has gone on to be a firefighter. on Skye.
From stage-diving to life-saving: Skye man swaps rock band for fire fighting
Dan Burton, Joanna Lumley and Sacha Dench
Death of cameraman in Highland mid-air crash to be investigated by Fatal Accident Inquiry
CR0046053, Laura Devlin, Dundee, cars parked along the pavement at Ancrum Drive for a piece about the upcoming pavement parking ban DCC are looking to introduce. Picture shows; Cars parked along Ancrum Drive on the pavement at school pick up time. Wednesday 29th November, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Highland drivers face £100 fine for pavement parking from next week
2
The Old Inn & Brewhouse in Flowerdale, Gairloch.
This 'charming' NC500 hotel can be yours for nearly £1 million
The Carbisdale Club is looking for its first 100 members
'Whatever happened is forgotten about': Lady Carbisdale dismisses recent row as she launches £10k…
Up Helly Aa: Richard Moar with his family.
Up Helly Aa: Meet this year's Guizer Jarl who will lead the first-ever female-participating…