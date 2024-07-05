Moray towns task force: The butchers’ return in Dufftown, new lets in Forres and a bank for Lossie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray towns task force: The butchers’ return in Dufftown, new lets in Forres and a bank for Lossie

Anna Rogers reveals some of the highlights.

Moray Town Centres Task Force's development manager Anna Rogers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Town Centres Task Force's development manager Anna Rogers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Sean McAngus

Town centres across Moray continue to change.

Last April, the idea of the Moray’s Town Centres Task Force emerged from crunch talks at the Elgin Town Hall.

Since then, the specialist coalition has moved forward.

The group focuses on Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

The group is made up of representatives from the local public, private and third sectors.

The mission is to entice new businesses to the area, fill vacant units and help current businesses grow.

Anna Rogers’ journey and previous hopes.

In November, Angharad Bridal owner and former Scottish Fire and Rescue station manager Anna Rogers was appointed as the Moray Town Centres Task Force development manager.

Now six months down the line, we sat down with her to look at some of wins across the towns.

She said: “I have met so many businesses and building owners over my time so far.

“It has been positive to see new businesses coming to towns across Moray.

“There is more to come and I hope to lay the ground work for things to happen even when my contract ends in November.

“It has been great to see people work together.”

Moray's Town Centres Task Force's development manager Anna Rogers
Moray’s Town Centres Task Force’s development manager Anna Rogers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What has happened in some of the towns Anna looks after?

Dufftown

Dufftown. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Dufftown is known as the ‘malt whisky capital of the world’ for its distilleries.

There are positive things happening in the town in the shape of new businesses and the reopening of an established business too.

Dylan Farquhar opened up The Capercaillie which serves Scottish tapas.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Dylan Farquhar learned the ropes of the hospitality industry at La Faisanderie Restaurant in Dufftown.

He served his apprenticeship under the watchful eye of French proprietor and head chef Eric Obry, who worked extensively in Michelin-starred and AA rosette hotels and restaurants in France and the UK.

It was a popular dining spot among locals, but is now closed.

However, 14 years on from leaving La Faisanderie, Dylan has opened his own restaurant, The Capercaillie, in the same building at 2 Balvenie Street.

Gordon McIntosh Butchers pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The well-known Gordon McIntosh Butchers at 11 Fife Street will reopen soon.

It comes after a refurbishment at the shop has taken place which includes new windows and doors.

Owner Bev West with Head Chef Darren MacPherson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Late last year, cafe and gift shop Cosy Cow opened at 3 Fife Street.

The shop had been empty for a while before the new business moved in.

Forres

Former Ladbrokes in Forres will have a new life soon.

In Forres, vacant units have been filling up quickly.

  • Wee Beauties –  134 High Street – The shop host children’s parties, and supplies bespoke balloons.
  • The Olive Tree Kitchen – 45 High Street – foodie outlet.

And the former Ladbrokes at 82 High Street will soon become a kilt shop called MacKenzie of Forres.

Meanwhile, Macbeth’s Butchers will open up a refill store at 7-9 Tolbooth Street.

The new shop will be named the Old Market Refillery Shop.

The new store will encourage shoppers to ditch single-use plastic.

Through refilling their own reusable containers with zero-waste supplies, from cereals to pasta, cleaning products and much more.

Elevations of new shop. Image: Susan Longmuir Architect
Elevations of new shop. Image: Susan Longmuir Architect

Lossiemouth

Looking down on Lossiemouth East Beach.
Lossiemouth Bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lossiemouth continues to be a big success with only one empty commercial unit.

Julie Smith has moved her bridal boutique With This Dress from Queen Street to a new home at 20 James Street.

New home for bridal shop.

She previously opened up to the Press and Journal on how lockdown inspired her to set up her first business. 

After being made redundant as a whisky marketing manager at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in 2019.

Julie Smith previously opened about her success story. Image DC Thomson

With the withdrawal of the mobile bank, the Bank of Scotland are hosting a community banking service from a meeting room every second Friday morning inside Lossiemouth Community Development Trust’s base at 8A Pitgaveny Street.

Lossiemouth Community Development Trust’s  tourist information centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, work is ongoing with Cash Access UK in efforts to get a community banking hub in Lossiemouth like Forres.

Aberlour

Aberlour Post Office. Image: Google Street View

Susan and Sean Cattanach retired after 30 years of operating Aberlour Post Office at  71A High Street.

Earlier this year, businessman Arul Palaniappan took over the post office which was a big boost for locals.

Mr Palaniappan also owns the well-known Buccaneer Service Station in New Elgin.

Anyone looking for support can contact Anna on arogers@moraychamber.co.uk or 07375090654.

Conversation