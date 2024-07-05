Moray towns task force: The butchers’ return in Dufftown, new lets in Forres and a bank for Lossie

Town centres across Moray continue to change.

Last April, the idea of the Moray’s Town Centres Task Force emerged from crunch talks at the Elgin Town Hall.

Since then, the specialist coalition has moved forward.

The group focuses on Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

The group is made up of representatives from the local public, private and third sectors.

The mission is to entice new businesses to the area, fill vacant units and help current businesses grow.

In November, Angharad Bridal owner and former Scottish Fire and Rescue station manager Anna Rogers was appointed as the Moray Town Centres Task Force development manager.

Now six months down the line, we sat down with her to look at some of wins across the towns.

She said: “I have met so many businesses and building owners over my time so far.

“It has been positive to see new businesses coming to towns across Moray.

“There is more to come and I hope to lay the ground work for things to happen even when my contract ends in November.

“It has been great to see people work together.”

What has happened in some of the towns Anna looks after?

Dufftown

Dufftown is known as the ‘malt whisky capital of the world’ for its distilleries.

There are positive things happening in the town in the shape of new businesses and the reopening of an established business too.

Dylan Farquhar learned the ropes of the hospitality industry at La Faisanderie Restaurant in Dufftown.

He served his apprenticeship under the watchful eye of French proprietor and head chef Eric Obry, who worked extensively in Michelin-starred and AA rosette hotels and restaurants in France and the UK.

It was a popular dining spot among locals, but is now closed.

However, 14 years on from leaving La Faisanderie, Dylan has opened his own restaurant, The Capercaillie, in the same building at 2 Balvenie Street.

The well-known Gordon McIntosh Butchers at 11 Fife Street will reopen soon.

It comes after a refurbishment at the shop has taken place which includes new windows and doors.

Late last year, cafe and gift shop Cosy Cow opened at 3 Fife Street.

The shop had been empty for a while before the new business moved in.

Forres

In Forres, vacant units have been filling up quickly.

Wee Beauties – 134 High Street – The shop host children’s parties, and supplies bespoke balloons.

The Olive Tree Kitchen – 45 High Street – foodie outlet.

And the former Ladbrokes at 82 High Street will soon become a kilt shop called MacKenzie of Forres.

Meanwhile, Macbeth’s Butchers will open up a refill store at 7-9 Tolbooth Street.

The new shop will be named the Old Market Refillery Shop.

The new store will encourage shoppers to ditch single-use plastic.

Through refilling their own reusable containers with zero-waste supplies, from cereals to pasta, cleaning products and much more.

Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth continues to be a big success with only one empty commercial unit.

Julie Smith has moved her bridal boutique With This Dress from Queen Street to a new home at 20 James Street.

She previously opened up to the Press and Journal on how lockdown inspired her to set up her first business.

After being made redundant as a whisky marketing manager at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in 2019.

With the withdrawal of the mobile bank, the Bank of Scotland are hosting a community banking service from a meeting room every second Friday morning inside Lossiemouth Community Development Trust’s base at 8A Pitgaveny Street.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing with Cash Access UK in efforts to get a community banking hub in Lossiemouth like Forres.

Aberlour

Susan and Sean Cattanach retired after 30 years of operating Aberlour Post Office at 71A High Street.

Earlier this year, businessman Arul Palaniappan took over the post office which was a big boost for locals.

Mr Palaniappan also owns the well-known Buccaneer Service Station in New Elgin.

Anyone looking for support can contact Anna on arogers@moraychamber.co.uk or 07375090654.

