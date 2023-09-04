Moray bouncer and biker to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort

A Moray bouncer’s love of motorbikes will be celebrated when he takes his final journey.

Sam Beaven from Forres, died last month at just 27 years old, devastating his mum, Helen, brother Karl and sister Edina.

The mother and son worked together at security firm Moray Security, with Mr Beaven often seen manning the doors of bars and clubs in the region, recognisable by his signature beard.

Following his death, many people paid tribute to him on social media, describing Mr Beaven as having a “wicked sense of humour” and “one of the good guys”.

He was also a keen motorcyclist and was due to participate in the Thunder in the Glens but sadly died before the event.

Family want to make ‘his last journey a special one’

More than 3,000 bikers descended on the Cairngorms, their loud engines echoing through the mountainscape for the 25th annual Thunder in the Glens on August 25.

In a fitting tribute to Mr Beaven, mum Helen is organising a proper send-off for her son by asking bikers to come along and participate in the funeral procession.

It's not very often I ask a favour of anyone, but I'm going to now. Sam died before he could do the run out at thunder… Posted by Helen Beaven on Sunday, 3 September 2023

The funeral will take place on Friday, September 8, at the Tom Ross Funeral Directors in Forres.

Ms Beaven is calling on any bikers to spare some time on the day to come and escort her son from Forres to Nairn.

In the post to social media, she wrote: “Sam died before he could do the run out at Thunder in the Glens, so I’m asking anyone with a motorbike and an hour to spare around 1.45pm on Friday the 8th of September to meet at Tom Ross funeral home in Forres, to escort Sam on his final run out.

“We are taking him from Forres to Nairn. It would mean so much to myself and the rest of the family if we could make his last journey a special one.”