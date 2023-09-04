Moray bouncer and biker to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray bouncer and biker to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort

Sam Beaven from Forres died before this year's Thunder in the Glens so his family want to give me a unique send-off at his funeral.

By Ross Hempseed
Moray bouncer Sam Beaven, with motorcyclists at Thunder in the Glens.
Well-known bouncer Sam Beaven to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort after he passed away before attending the Thunder in the Glens. Image: Facebook/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Moray bouncer’s love of motorbikes will be celebrated when he takes his final journey.

Sam Beaven from Forres, died last month at just 27 years old, devastating his mum, Helen, brother Karl and sister Edina.

The mother and son worked together at security firm Moray Security, with Mr Beaven often seen manning the doors of bars and clubs in the region, recognisable by his signature beard.

Following his death, many people paid tribute to him on social media, describing Mr Beaven as having a “wicked sense of humour” and “one of the good guys”.

He was also a keen motorcyclist and was due to participate in the Thunder in the Glens but sadly died before the event.

Family want to make ‘his last journey a special one’

More than 3,000 bikers descended on the Cairngorms, their loud engines echoing through the mountainscape for the 25th annual Thunder in the Glens on August 25.

In a fitting tribute to Mr Beaven, mum Helen is organising a proper send-off for her son by asking bikers to come along and participate in the funeral procession.

It's not very often I ask a favour of anyone, but I'm going to now. Sam died before he could do the run out at thunder…

Posted by Helen Beaven on Sunday, 3 September 2023

The funeral will take place on Friday, September 8, at the Tom Ross Funeral Directors in Forres.

Ms Beaven is calling on any bikers to spare some time on the day to come and escort her son from Forres to Nairn.

In the post to social media, she wrote: “Sam died before he could do the run out at Thunder in the Glens, so I’m asking anyone with a motorbike and an hour to spare around 1.45pm on Friday the 8th of September to meet at Tom Ross funeral home in Forres, to escort Sam on his final run out.

“We are taking him from Forres to Nairn. It would mean so much to myself and the rest of the family if we could make his last journey a special one.”

Conversation