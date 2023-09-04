Paul Third: There is an Ylber Ramandani-sized hole in Aberdeen’s midfield

There goes another transfer window and for Aberdeen it has certainly been one of the busiest in recent memory.

A dozen had already arrived before Friday’s deadline day, but that did not stop the Dons from some last-minute wheeling and dealing with one defender leaving and another coming in.

On reflection, the 2023 summer window has been a carefully plotted one by Aberdeen with one unexpected movement throwing a late spanner in the works.

Ross McCrorie led the exodus of last season’s squad when he was officially the first Don out the door on June 6 in a move to Bristol City.

But Aberdeen had already sourced a replacement by then with Nicky Devlin the first new face of the Barry Robson era from Livingston on May 22.

Bringing back the old guard was first task

What followed McCrorie’s departure in June was moves to bring back players who had done well last season in Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie, and the addition of a new striker in Ester Sokler.

Making up the early movers and shakers was Rhys Williams, a loan signing from Liverpool.

The get one in before you let one out policy continued in July.

Goalkeeper Ross Doohan’s arrival from Forest Green Rovers on July 6 was followed 24 hours later by the end of Joe Lewis’ seven-season career with the club.

Right-back Or Dadia was the next new face on July 21 with his loan from Hapoel Beer Sheva including an option for Aberdeen to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Five days later Jayden Richardson, another right-back, was off to Stockport County on loan for the season.

Rounding off the month was central defender Slobodan Rubezic – a physically-imposing new face for the backline.

Ramadani exit and a midfield rebuild

If June and July was housekeeping then August can be best described as addressing the gaps which were still in the squad.

The month did start with a surprise departure though with Ylber Ramadani lured to Serie A by Lecce.

A move the Dons did not want to sanction but which the midfielder wanted to make left Aberdeen with the decision of whether to keep an unhappy player or reinvest.

They chose the latter.

James McGarry was first in from Central Coast Mariners before the activity really picked up in the last 10 days.

Long-time target Jamie McGrath is a Don at last following a third bid by the club to sign the Republic of Ireland international.

He has been joined by another defender in Richard Jensen and another striker in Senegalese forward Pape Habib Gueye.

Dons have plenty defensive options – but midfield leaves a question…

Ramadani’s unexpected departure, and to a lesser extend talented teenager Lewis Pirie’s move to Leeds United, provided the Dons with scope to build a squad ready for the competitive demands both foreign and domestic.

But you do wonder how the absence of Ramadani – or rather not replacing the qualities he offered – will come into play between now and January 1 when the window opens again.

Dons fans all expected to see a new midfielder come in on deadline day and it certainly was not for the want of trying on Aberdeen’s part.

But as they have shown in previous windows, if they don’t believe the right player is available at the right value, they’ll keep their powder dry.

That translated into another right-sided central defender coming to the club in the form of loan signing Stefan Gartenmann from FC Midtjylland.

Gartenmann took the place of former skipper Anthony Stewart, who returned to MK Dons on a loan which effectively ends his Aberdeen career.

With Dadia and Williams yet to get up to speed and Angus MacDonald yet to get back to his best after an injury disrupted pre-season campaign, Gartenmann’s arrival should let Nicky Devlin return to his natural right wing-back position.

Who fills the Ramadani hole?

But questions over the Ramadani gap in the team remain. His absence was clear for all to see in Thursday’s Europa League play-off exit at the hands of BK Hacken at Pittodrie.

If McGrath is a creative forward thinking player, then Ramadani was a water carrier – a man who put in the hard graft to protect his backline and win the ball back for his side.

Perhaps Dadia or Jensen, who can both reportedly play in midfield, can help fill the void.

But it is clear getting that balance right, especially in the Conference League games against teams the quality of Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK Helsinki and PAOK will go a long way to determining the Dons’ ability to make an impression in the group stage.