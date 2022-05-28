The Flying Pigs: You can’t break the rules if you remake the rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Flying Pigs: You can’t break the rules if you remake the rules

By The Flying Pigs
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am
A placard at a protest outside Downing Street following the publication of Sue Gray's report (Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock)
The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs.

Ron Cluny, official council spokesman

So, the Sue Gray report into partygate has finally landed.

As a political communications professional who has worked with Aberdeen City Council for many years, you become used to criticism. There is a hierarchy of how you deal with it.

If it is wrong, you correct the error. “If you don’t like what’s happened at the Haudagain, please don’t blame the council, it was a Scottish Government project.”

If it is partially right, you take it on the chin, but spin it as best you can. “No, it doesn’t look good that Barney Crockett got his painting done in Russia, but it was commissioned long before the invasion of Ukraine, when they still had Markies and Maccy D’s, and seemed totally normal.”

And then, of course, there is the difficult situation where the criticism is both serious and entirely merited, and where there is nothing that can really be said to make things better. And what you do then is try to buy time in the hope that something more important will come up.

And, so it is that Downing Street has tried to keep the partygate balloon in the air for as long as possible. “Wait for the report, we must wait for the report.” Now we have the report, the response switches, shamelessly and predictably, to: “Well, we’ve been waiting for such a long time, it’s old news now.”

Some in the Tory party – mainly the former soldiers – see how bad this is. It’s almost as if doing a job where your mates are in danger of getting shot if you make a mistake teaches people something about accountability and consequences. But most are happy to put the telescope to the blind eye and parrot the party line.

Never mind that the report discloses a rotten culture of entitlement. Never mind that the people who made the rules seemed to think they meant that, while it was OK to demand that the Queen had to say goodbye to her husband of 70 years in isolation, it was unthinkable for someone who had served in No 10’s press office for a couple of years to leave without a boozy farewell.

The Queen sits alone, observing Covid rules, during her husband the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Photo: Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock)

Never mind that the only sin here seems to lie in getting caught.

“We were working hard.” As if the rest of the nation wasn’t.

“We needed to blow off some steam.” As if the rest of the nation didn’t.

“We need to move on.” Well, indeed, we do. Just without you and your cronies at the helm.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken aboot youse, but I’m beginning tae feel mair optimistic aboot Aiberdeen noo we’ve hid a bittie o’ sun. Suddenly it seems there’s lots o’ wee reasons tae be cheerful.

Noo, some might say it’s feel tae hae four cinemas within popcorn lobbing distance of each ither

At last, we is seeing the green shoots o’ recovery, if only poking oot o’ the rooftops o’ buildings in Union Street. And it’s good tae see folk oot again, stotting aboot the city cinter, sivven sheets tae the wind, like the last twa years niver happened. In fact, it used tae be jist at night ye’d see mannies fechting ootside St Nicholas Kirk, but noo it happens at aa ‘oors .

And we’re getting a new cinema in the Bon Accord cinter. Noo, some might say it’s feel tae hae four cinemas within popcorn lobbing distance of each ither, but I mind my granny banging on aboot the auld days fan there wis mair than 30 in the toon. Of course, ‘at wis fan naeb’dy hid a TV. Nooadays there’s nithin on TV, so it’s the same difference.

A new Everyman cinema is set to open in Aberdeen (Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson)

Meanwhile, The Draft Project, the “pop-up bar” far Bruce Miller’s used tae be, his been approved for anither twa year. Quite right, too. It’s the city’s maist famousest venue, efter it wiz a o’er the national news last year – jist afore we got wir special bonus Aiberdeen lockdown.

A swunky firm o’ architects wis quoted as saying it has a “rustic urban vibe” and “a distinctive architectural joyousness”. Shows fit I ken, I thocht it wiz jist a massive beer tent in a car park. But it wiz likened tae the trendy Ruin Bars o’ Budapest. I’ve heard plenty folk saying Aiberdeen’s been ruined, so we must be affa fashionable.

The Draft Project is staying open (Photo: The Draft Project by Soul)

In fact, the Green must be a’ the rage, along with the new see-through BHS. My bairns have been haein great fun playing doon there far they’ve been knocking doon the New Market.

Some fowk might disprove o’ letting a siven year aul cut through a fence and roam free on a building site – certainly the wifie fae the social work department hid plenty tae say aboot it – but it’s meant tae be good for kids tae play in the open air, is it? And far else could my Jayden learn important life skills, like foo tae hotwire a JCB?

  • See The Flying Pigs live in The Rothienorman Picture Show at HMT Aberdeen from September 21 to 24

@FlyingPigsNews

Read more from The Flying Pigs

