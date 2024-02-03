The Flying Pigs: No wonder missing monkey didn’t get far – the bus services are mince

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: No wonder missing monkey didn’t get far – the bus services are mince

This week has been like yon movie The Fugitive, if Harrison Ford wis a wee hairy craitur wi’ a penchant for Yorkshire puddings.

Stephanie Bunyan at home in Insh, where she found missing Japanese macaque, Honshu. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken aboot youse, but I hiv been transfixed this wik by the story of yon wee Japanese monkey fit escaped fae the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie. Having eence been there masel, I can relate, as it holds some unpleasant memories for me.

It’s a rare place, but fan I went there on a school trip I wis sat next tae Kevin Coutts on the bus, and he drank a twa litre bottle o’ Lilt on the wye there. Unfortunately, there wis nae lavvy stop efter Huntly, and peer Kevin peed his sel’ jist ootside Boat o’ Garten. I wis feart it wid seep intae my seat, so I spent the hale trip mair worried aboot ma kecks than macaques.

The Flying Pigs

Onywye, this monkey wiz in the Wildlife Park and, clearly, wisnae really feeling it onymair. They say they think he did a shoot because he wiz feeling awkward, as it’s the breeding season fit is full o’ stress and violence. Ken how he feels.

Mony’s the nicht in Club Tropicana fan I hiv had tae fight the urge tae leg it oot the door masel’, efter twa knock-backs and a catfight in the ladies.

In fact, since Covid, I think a lot o’ us ken fit it’s like tae feel confined and need tae get oot. My pal big Sonya has daen that a lot, o’ course. Usually fae the window o’ a stockroom files the store detective wiz fetching the manager.

She disnae hae the agility o’ a monkey, though, so she’s a lot easier tae recapture than Honshu, fa led the zoo keepers, with their drones and their thermal imaging cameras, a merry dunce through the backies o’ the good folk o’ Kingussie.

It wis like yon movie The Fugitive, if Harrison Ford wis a wee hairy craitur wi’ a penchant for Yorkshire puddings.

I will say, though – Honshu the monkey wis quite stinking looking, wis he? Wi’ his lang, dour-looking, bright reed face. I thocht he looked a bittie like Laurence Fox efter losing yon defamation case.

Monkey next to Yorkshire puddings on a blue background with the words Monkey bait above.
Honshu the monkey was captured by keepers from the Highland Wildlife Park after being tempted by a Yorkshire pudding, left in the back garden of a home in Insh. Image: DC Thomson

Honshu wiz spotted a mere 300 metres fae his enclosure at the Wildlife Park, so it’s possible he wiz fed up wi’ life on the run and wis voluntarily heading back inside, far ye dinna hiv tae find yer ain food and they look after ye. Again, my pal Sonya can relate tae ‘at. She still gets a wistful look in her een fan she’s passing yon funcy new flats on Walker Road.

My twa wiz hoping the monkey wid come tae Aiberdeen, even though I telt them it wis a bit o’ a long shot, given it wiz over a hunner mile awa and the bus service is mince. They used it as an excuse tae leave a trail o’ Wotsits a’ the wye fae the kitchen, doon the gairden path and richt along i street.

I am relieved it didnae visit me, cos fa needs anither feral, non-hoose-trained creature climbing a’ o’er the furniture and getting footprints on the wa’?

We didnae attract ony monkeys, but we did hiv aboot six foxes winting in, alang wi’ twa bairnies fa must hiv escaped fae the nursery doon the road.

Happily, the monkey has noo been reunited wi’ the rest o’ his troop, efter emptying a’ the bird feeders in Kingussie. I am relieved it didnae visit me, cos fa needs anither feral, non-hoose-trained creature climbing a’ o’er the furniture and getting footprints on the wa’?

In fact, Honshu sounds a lot easier tae deal wi’ than my Jayden efter twa bottles o’ Prime. I’ll maybe see if the Wildlife Park’ll dae a swap.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who knows the score

Well, the axe has finally swunged on Barry Robson’s napper. After another poor performance against Dundee on Tuesday night, Super Davey Cormack decided it was time for Robbo to get his E45 and face the music on the wall.

To be fair to the lad, he must have seed it coming. He was getting more and more fidgety in his interviews. The team was struggling to get results and was playing like mince, so it was time for the club to wipe the slate clean, turn over a new leaf and reboot the hard drive.

But who will follow poor Bazza into the Pittodrie hot-tub? Some of the usual names has been bendied about, like Neil Warnock, Paul Lambert and Alex Neil.

Aberdeen manger Barry Robson during the 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Barry Robson during the 1-1 draw with Dundee – his final match as manager. Image: SNS

I’m not sure who it will be, but with the last three managers all getting the dunt in January, I’ll be down the bookies, sticking a tenner on whoever it is lasting less than a year.

My Melody says to me, she says: “Sounds like they’re desperate down at Pittodrie. Maybe you should apply, Kenny?” She is a lovely lady, but she knows that my managementerial days is behind me, so there’s no chance I’ll throw my ring into the hat!

I’ll tell you, though, I do know who the club should bring in to steady the ship until a new gaffer has been insulated. The most successful interim manager the Dons has ever had – Barry Robson.

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation