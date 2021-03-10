Brown urges Aberdeen to move quickly in appointing new manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen manager Craig Brown has urged the Dons to move quickly in appointing Derek McInnes’ successor at Pittodrie.

The search for a new manager is underway at the Dons after McInnes’ eight-year spell in charge came to an end on Monday.

Club chairman Dave Cormack has placed Paul Sheerin in interim charge of the first team and he will be assisted by Barry Robson and Neil Simpson until a successor is found. Brown believes a quick appointment would benefit the club and the next manager.

He said: “Having a clean slate to really stamp your authority in the squad is going to make the job an attractive one for any potential candidate.

“The Aberdeen manager has a good budget to work with and the scope to really reshape the squad if he wishes.

“I know the club is in good hands with Paul, Barry and Neil and it makes sense to take their time in making an appointment but with so many players out of contract they can install a new manager and give him time to assess the squad before the season ends.”

Brown retired from the dugout to join the Dons board in 2013, with his move to the boardroom giving McInnes the five post-split matches to run the rule over the squad he had inherited.

Former Scotland boss Brown believes the advantages of repeating the exercise this season are clear.

He said: “The team doesn’t play again until the Dundee United game on March 20 and then it is the international break so there is a reasonable amount of time there to make an appointment and give the next manager the same opportunity to form an opinion of the squad as Derek had in 2013.

“When I handed the reins over to Derek we had eight players out of contract. He had the five games after the split to run the rule over the players and work with them daily in training so he could make decisions on these players.

“With nine players out of contract this summer, not to mention four loan players who will be returning to their clubs, it would be beneficial for the club and the manager to have the same opportunity to make his assessment on the squad.”

The former Dons boss, who stepped down as director in 2019 but remains a club ambassador at Pittodrie, expects strong interest in the now vacant post following McInnes’ departure.

He points to the changes at the club during his successor’s tenure as being desirable qualities for the role.

He said: “Aberdeen is one of the most prestigious clubs in the country. They are run well and command a sizeable support.

“The club is a stronger position than it was when I arrived. Derek suffered from the same issues we had initially with the lack of training facilities and Cormack Park has become a hugely important asset for the club.

“Prior to that I remember we had the scenario of having to send Neil Cooper out to check whether the conditions were better for training on a given day at the barracks or Balgownie.

“Any manager who has a look around the place will be impressed by what he has to work with and knowing the club has plans on building a new stadium will also be an attractive proposition.

“There will be no shortage of applicants for the job.”