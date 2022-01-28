Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson is an example of how to handle transfer speculation, says boss Stephen Glass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson provides an “unbelievable example” of how to handle transfer speculation, insists boss Stephen Glass.

A bid of £2m from Premier League Watford for the midfielder was knocked back by the Dons in May last year.

However Ferguson has not been derailed by a move to the English top flight being blocked.

Since Watford’s approach was snubbed the midfielder has broken into the Scotland squad and earned two caps.

The 22-year-old, contracted to summer 2024, has also scored 10 times this season.

Glass insists Ferguson offers the blueprint for other players to follow of how to handle transfer speculation, uncertainty and interest from other clubs.

Ramsay and Hedges transfer targets

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay and attacker Ryan Hedges have both been linked with January transfer window moves.

Italian Serie A side Bologna bid £3.3m for Scotland U21 cap Ramsay.

A host of English Premier League and German Bundesliga clubs have also registered an interest in the 18-year-old.

Welsh international Hedges, 26, is a target for Championship Blackburn Rovers.

It is understood a verbal agreement has been agreed on a pre-contract with Blackburn.

Aberdeen offered Hedges a bumper new contract to stay at Pittodrie but he has yet to sign it and is expected to exit Pittodrie.

Glass recently said Hedges had been “affected” by the transfer speculation.

The Dons boss believes players should look to Ferguson for inspiration on how to handle the heat of transfer speculation.

Glass said: “The good thing for us in here is we have an unbelievable example in Lewis Ferguson.

“All the talk that was about and the stuff going on about what might happen –with Lewis you are seeing a top young professional going about his business.

“That is the example you hope everyone follows.”

Scotland caps since Watford bid

Following the dismissal of the Watford bid Ferguson slapped in a transfer request – which was rejected.

Ferguson recently admitted he suffered sleepless nights after the Watford bid was knocked back.

However despite missing out on a move to the English top flight in May the midfielder has continued his impressive form.

Since Watford’s failed bid the 22-year-old made his senior international breakthrough, earning two caps in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

He is in contention for selection to national boss Steve Clarke’s squad for the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on March 24.

Cagliari link to Ferguson shot down

Glass recently shot down reports Italian Serie A strugglers Cagliari had made a bid to take Ferguson on loan for the second half of the season.

The bid was said to include an obligation-to-buy clause of around £3.5m – but Cagliari would only pay it if the club avoid relegation from Serie A.

Glass insists the notion of loaning one of the Dons’ top stars in the hope another club pay a fee “might be the craziest thing I have ever seen”.

However he believes Ferguson will have no shortage of admirers.

He said: “I’m sure there are people who would love for him to go play for them.

“People do their work in the background and might be looking at our players and hit you with a bid late.

“I’m sure there are plenty of people interested in a lot of our players.

“Until something happens – nothing happens.”

Bologna don’t expect more signings

Manchester United, Tottenham, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton sent scouts to watch Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers last week.

Premier League Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham and Watford are also tracking the teen.

German Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Franfkurt and Hoffenheim are also keen on the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate.

Ramsay has posted the most assists of any teenage defender in world football.

Bologna made a £3.3m bid for the teen last week, that is below Aberdeen’s valuation of the full-back.

Since then Bologna’s CEO Claudio Fenucci confirmed the Italian club are now not expecting any more January arrivals despite their interest in Ramsay.

Bologna will only make more signings in January if they sell a player in a big money deal.

When presenting new signing Michel Aebischer this week, Fenucci said: “We said some time ago that we would make moves if we had to and we’ve done that.

“I think the incoming market can be considered closed if no-one leaves.”

Glass’ advice for teen star Ramsay

Ramsay has been at the centre of intense transfer scrutiny and speculation both before and through the transfer window, which closes at midnight on Monday.

Glass experienced the same when a young player at Pittodrie.

Graduating from the Dons’ youth system Glass made 131 appearances before a £650,000 transfer to Newcastle United in 1998.

He is giving Ramsay advice on how to deal with the speculation and the sheer size of clubs linked with him.

Glass said: “I’ve talked to him about the speculation.

“How you handle it and the level of clubs that’s being talked about.

“I’ve been through it with similar Premier League clubs coming in and being credited with interest, all that stuff, and you don’t know if it’s paper-talk or just what’s on social media.

“Does that affect you? Can you shut it out? Who do you trust to speak to?

“All that sort of stuff.

“There are similarities but I think it’s operating at a different level and quicker as well for Calvin. I’ve told him that as well.

“I can only help him so much.

“He’s got to judge his own situation, who he trusts and what he’s hearing on its own merits.

“I think he’s got good people around him so he’ll be okay.

“He knows he can lean on us for guidance and I think he trusts us as a staff as well which is good.”