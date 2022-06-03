Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin outlines his football style for the new season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to deliver a possession-based team that builds from the back next season.

The Pittodrie gaffer will also demand urgency from the squad he rebuilds over the summer.

Goodwin wants possession to count and will urge attackers to be brave and take risks.

He insists his style will eradicate “boring” possession-based football frequently seen last season where the Dons had most of the ball – but nothing to show for it.

Goodwin is determined there will be no more “dull” games from the Dons.

The Reds boss has already began his summer rebuild by agreeing a £100,000 fee with Hungarian club MTK Budapest for Ylber Ramadani.

Albanian international midfielder Ramadani, 26, has agreed a two-year deal with an option for a third.

Aberdeen are in the process of finalising Ramadani’s visa application.

Goodwin also aims to sign a left-sided defender within the next week.

He said: “We want to be a possession-based team which builds from the back.

“However there needs to be an urgency to it.

“I think back to McDiarmid Park (1-0 loss at St Johnstone, May 11) and it was a really boring, dull game of football.

“We had 70% possession on the night but too much of it was side to side.

“That happened to us on a few occasions.

“I always say to the players in the final third we want the lads at the back to be brave and the goalkeeper to play out from the back.

“However when teams lock on high up the pitch we need to be able to come up with other solutions.

“Can we drop it into the striker’s chest and get runners off him? That’s the things we’ll work on during pre-season.”

Ramadani start of summer rebuild

Goodwin aims to strengthen in all areas of his squad this summer and the capture of Ramadani is set to be the first of many new arrivals.

Ramadani recently underwent a Dons medical at the Albanian international squad base in Tirana.

The midfielder, capped 15 times, is currently with the Albanian national squad for UEFA Nations League games against Iceland, Israel and Estonia.

Goodwin recently refused to rule out a move for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

St Mirren left sided defender Charles Dunne is also on Goodwin’s radar.

Aberdeen had an initial offer of £100,000 rejected by St Mirren for the 29-year-old.

St Mirren have subsequently set a £350,000 price tag on Dunne who is contracted to the Paisley club until summer 2023.

Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath is also on Goodwin’s radar as is Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan.

More signing targets in Europe

Aberdeen are scouring Europe for signings and have active summer transfer targets overseas.

Goodwin’s team will return for pre-season in mid June and will jet out to Spain at the end of the month for a training camp.

The Dons have confirmed two pre-season friendlies so far – against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park ( Saturday June 25, 3pm) and Brechin City at Glebe Park (Wednesday July 6, 7.45pm).

Aberdeen begin the season with a Premier Sports Cup group stage match away at Peterhead on Sunday, July 10.

The example of legend Lionel Messi

Goodwin wants players in his reconstructed team to have the freedom to express themselves and take chances.

To try something different to change the outcome of a game.

He doesn’t want robotic play.

Goodwin points to seven time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as an example of a player who gambles in possession, and loses the ball.

But the Dons boss says Paris St-Germain great Messi is proof taking a creative gamble ultimately pays off.

He said: “We want players to have that freedom to decide what works in the moment.

“I don’t want them to be robotic.

“We always encourage the players to try things in the top end of the pitch whether it be a one versus one.

“Statistically there is not a player in the world who gives the ball away more in the world than Lionel Messi.

“We don’t want to knock the confidence of the players.

“However, don’t get me wrong. If one of my defenders tries to nutmeg a striker and they score that’s a different conversation.

“But we want our players to have that bravery to try something different.”