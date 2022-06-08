Academy director Gavin Levey insists European football vital in Aberdeen’s bid to be the standard bearer for developing talent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey insists European competition is vital for the club’s ambition of being Scotland’s top developer of young talent.

Three of the club’s youth teams were on international duty at the weekend across Europe.

The 2008s led the way in Tonsberg, Norway as they won a 64-team tournament to claim the Flint Macasa Cup.

Levey was in Germany with the 2010s for the Pfingst Cup, one of the largest youth tournaments in Europe, where the young Dons finished fifth, while the 2011s finished third in the Jorrit Hendrix tournament in the Netherlands.

Levey believes participation in these events is vital for the club.

He said: “The development element is massive and we need to find different ways to challenge our players differently to what we have in Scotland.

“If you want to develop top footballers, and we at Aberdeen are making no secret about this – we want to become the best developers of youth talent in Scotland – you have to work out what you believe is right for your football club.

“You can’t copy anyone. You can take ideas of course, but for us we’ve known for the last five or six years we need to be out competing on the European scene.”

European football vital for young Dons

The Dons’ domestic reputation is crucial for attracting young talent in the area but Levey insists Aberdeen’s standing in youth competition in Europe is every bit as important for the club.

He said: “These clubs from other countries we’re playing against are out competing in events like we’ve been in at the weekend every month.

“You’ve got to be invited to take part and the tournaments we play in are not ones we apply for or pay for access to. They are based on reputation and how you perform.

“The way our youngsters have performed on and off the pitch in the past is why we are invited back.

“The staff, the cultural values, everything we do on and off the pitch matters.

“If you are a 14 or 15-year-old player at Aberdeen now, the chances are you have played in seven or eight different European tournaments by now.”

Everyone should share in success of young players

There is a huge feeling of pride among the youth academy at Cormack Park following the performances of the various age-groups on the continent.

Levey believes every member of staff should share in the success of the young players as it is the culmination of years of hard work by many people.

He said: “We feel that the work that has gone in over the years from a lot of people within the club has given us a chance to really go and showcase what these young players can do from Aberdeen.

“We made a decision to go full strength at these tournaments.

“When we play here in Scotland we have played a lot of boys up an age group to give more of a challenge but we go full strength in Europe.

“We’ve certainly learned how to handle tournaments better but what we have now is players who can adapt to whatever style is thrown at them.

“Everyone is together, even the staff who aren’t away with us. They all have a part to play as they have worked with these players at some point.

“The weekend was a massive celebration and we should enjoy these highs when we get them.”

2008 side crowned winners in Norway

The 2008s scored 12 goals without reply as they progressed to finals day following six wins and a draw in Norway.

Cayden McGuinness scored the only goal of the game as the young Dons beat Liverpool in the semi-final before Jack Searle netted in a 1-1 draw with German side Red Bull Leipzig in the final.

The Dons went on to lift the trophy thanks to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win with Joseph Teasdale netting the winning spot kick.

Levey said: “We were one of the seeded teams so the first two days were straightforward for us. They were high scoring games and we were undefeated.

“But when you try to go through the knockout rounds it is a huge jump. We managed to beat Liverpool in the semi-final and it is not the first time that has happened at international tournaments.

“Then we beat Red Bull Leipzig in the final which was great.

“These teams, they aren’t able to underestimate us, they are one of the showcase teams but they have to take on the challenge of trying to beat us and we’re holding our own.”

2010s finish fifth in Germany

In Germany, the 2010s played 10 matches, registering seven wins and two draws with their only loss coming to Eintracht Frankfurt. Following the 2-0 loss the youngsters beat Mainz 05 to finish fifth overall.

Levey said: “The 2010s only lost one game across the whole tournament and that was to the eventual winners.

“We’re really proud of that. The fact we beat Stuttgart, put out Red Bull Salzburg, Mainz 05, these are top academies being beaten by little Aberdeen.

“I was with the 2010s as it is the first time the tournament has been opened up to international teams.

“I went out to see whether we felt it would be right for our players for future years.”

2011s claim third place in Netherlands

Rounding off a busy weekend for the youth academy, the 2011s were in Holland where they finished third. The Dons lost 1-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach in the semi-final before beating AZ Almaar 2-1 in the 3rd/4th play-off.

Levey said: “The Holland trip was for an elite invitational 12-team tournament and to come through to the semi-finals from a group which included Ajax, Genk, FC Cologne and PSV Eindhoven to name a few is an incredible achievement for our youngsters.

“We lost 1-0 to Ajax in the group stage who went on to lose the final 5-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach and it was the Germans who beat us in the semi-final.

“It was a great effort from all these teams and it’s worth remembering all these boys we’re talking about are from the north-east of Scotland. It’s remarkable.”

Young Dons back on their travels this weekend

Having returned home late on Monday there is no rest for Levey, the coaches and players, with more tournaments imminent.

Levey said: “The 2007s age group are going to Utrecht from Friday to Sunday and the 2013s are heading to the Robin van Persie tournament in Rotterdam.

“We’ve retained our place there so we’re looking forward to going back there.”