Ylber Ramadani becomes Jim Goodwin’s first signing for Aberdeen

By Paul Third
June 8, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 2:23 pm
Albanian international Ylber Ramadani has signed for Aberdeen
Albanian international Ylber Ramadani has signed for Aberdeen

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

The 26 year-old becomes Jim Goodwin’s first signing at Pittodrie and moved to the Dons from MTK Budapest for an undisclosed fee.

Defensive midfielder Ramadani has signed a three year deal and has completed his move after being granted a visa.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is delighted to have Ramadani on board.

He said: “Ylber is an energetic, hardworking player with great versatility.

“He has the game intelligence to be able to play a couple of positions in the midfield area, either as a holding midfielder or as a more advanced box-to-box midfielder.

“He is a real team player who leads by example, and I’ve no doubt he will be a big favourite with the fans due to the desire and commitment he gives in every game.”

Ramadani was born in Germany and began his career with Kosovan club Ferizaj before moving to Prishtin.

He has also played for Albanian sides Drita and Partizani before enjoying a spell in Danish football with Superliga side Vejle BK.

A former Albanian under-21 international who made 10 appearances for the youth team, Ramadani earned his first full international cap against Norway in 2018.

He opened his account for his country when he scored against Moldova in 2019 and his most recent appearance for his country was in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

