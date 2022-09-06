Travelling Aberdeen fans make away games feel like Pittodrie, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Travelling Aberdeen fans make away games feel like Pittodrie, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
September 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 7:48 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans following the 1-0 win at St Johnstone.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans following the 1-0 win at St Johnstone.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has hailed the travelling Red Army for making away days feel like playing at Pittodrie.

The Dons were cheered on by a massive 2,174 strong travelling support in the 1-1 draw with Ross County at the weekend.

Supporters snapped up the allocation for the trip to Dingwall just four days after an eight-hour round trip to Annan Athletic.

Dedicated supporters also sold out the entire allocation for that Premier Sports Cup tie at League 2 Annan.

Goodwin insists his summer signings have been blown away by the strength of the club’s travelling support.

The Red Army have bought the entire away allocation in five of the six games on the road this season.

In the other game, 3,000 travelled to St Johnstone all during a cost of living crisis that will be hitting the finances of every supporter.

Aberdeen fans during the 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Goodwin said: “I have to give huge credit to our travelling support.

“The new signings have never experienced this before.

“They couldn’t quite believe that there were more than 2,000 Aberdeen fans up at Ross County.

“It felt like a home game yet again.

“I recently added up the numbers and in the last six away games we have had nearly 10,000 Aberdeen fans travel on the road with us.

“We have sold out pretty much every allocation that an opposition team has given us.”

Almost 10,000 fans on the road so far

Aberdeen have been cheered on by 9,924 supporters in the six games on the road in all competitions so far this season.

The ticket allocation for the Premier Sports Cup group ties away at Peterhead  (2-0 win) and Stirling Albion (5-0 win) were both 1,500.

Aberdeen supporters snapped them all up.

The ticket allocation of just 750, for 60,411 capacity Parkhead, was sold out for the Premiership opener at Celtic (2-0 loss).

Then 3,000 travelled to Perth for the league clash (1-0 win) with St Johnstone.

Despite an eight-hour round journey on a Tuesday evening, all 1,000 tickets were sold for the away trip at Annan Athletic.

Aberdeen needed extra-time before triumphing 4-1 against the part-timers in the League Cup clash.

Then just four days later, the die-hard Dons support sold out their allocation for the six-hour round trip to Dingwall.

Aberdeen fans during the 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Supporters deserved to see victory

Goodwin was disappointed he could not reward the supporters with a victory against Ross County.

Aberdeen went 1-0 up courtesy of a sublime goal from substitute Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes in the 88th minute.

However, they could not hold on and conceded to a William Akio strike five minutes into injury time.

The goal was the last kick of the game and a hammer blow to travelling fans.

Goodwin said: “When we scored the goal at Ross County, the jubilation was great to see.

“I am really disappointed for the supporters more than anything.

“They are ones that travelled down to Annan on Tuesday and Dingwall on Saturday.

“They deserved us to get three points and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that for them.”

Late goal a ‘bitter pill to swallow’

Goodwin admits conceding with the last kick of the game from a long throw-in was a “bitter pill to swallow”.

However, despite the disappointment of blowing a victory, the Reds still jumped above Hearts into third spot, on goal difference.

The Reds are just three points and a goal behind Rangers, who they host on Saturday.

Should they defeat Rangers in the noon kick-off, the Dons will move above the Ibrox club into second place.

Aberdeen fans during a Premier Sports Cup match against Annan Athletic.

Goodwin said: “If we win the game at Ross County everyone is talking about how well we played.

“We had 13 corners, large periods of possession and were quite comfortable.

“The only criticism is we didn’t work Laidlaw in the Ross County goal for all the possession we had.

“I was quite relaxed on the day because the players were playing well.

“Unfortunately, the late goal puts a real negative and dampener on the game when there are plenty of positives.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.

“Individual performances and collectively as a unit I thought we looked strong.

“We looked solid, but we just couldn’t see it out.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at Ross County.
Duk delivered for the Dons - but how does Luis Lopes' bicycle kick goal…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick.
Aberdeen goal hero Duk 'champing at the bit' for first start but will have…
0
William Akio nets to secure Ross County a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in stoppage-time.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons need to be sharper in both penalty areas
Ross County's Jordan White (L) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in Premiership action.
Aberdeen need to 'punish' teams when on top, warns defender Hayden Coulson
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Reaction: Dismay for Aberdeen fans but joy for Ross County supporters following late Dingwall…
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay claims Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson should have seen red
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated at 'catalogue of errors' for injury time equaliser agony
0
William Akio nets to secure Ross County a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in stoppage-time.
Last-gasp double drama sees Ross County deny Aberdeen win in 1-1 Premiership draw
0

More from Press and Journal

It is estimated that Belladrum festival attracted over 25,000 over the three days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' Belladrum Festival assault
Deandre Thomson
Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen
0
Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0