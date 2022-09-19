Aberdeen defender Liam Scales called up to Republic of Ireland squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales could face Scotland in the Nations League on Saturday after being called up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

Scales, who is on loan at the Dons from Celtic, was sent off in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Hibs at Easter Road.

But his disappointment at being dismissed will be tempered by his selection for the game against Scotland at Hampden and the home match against Armenia next Tuesday.

A statement from the FAI read: “Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of the Scotland and Armenia matches.

“The 20-year old defender sustained a groin injury in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion and has been replaced in the squad by Aberdeen defender Liam Scales.”