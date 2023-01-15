Graeme Shinnie: We’ll support Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart following his red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graeme Shinnie: We’ll support Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart following his red card

By Paul Third
January 15, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie drives away from Rangers' Malik Tillman during the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie drives away from Rangers' Malik Tillman during the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie insists captain Anthony Stewart will receive the support of his team-mates following his game-defining red card in Sunday’s League Cup final semi-final defeat to Rangers.

Former Don Ryan Jack’s deflected goal cancelled out Bojan Miovski’s opener for Jim Goodwin’s side before Stewart was shown a straight red card for a heavy challenge on Rangers attacker Fashion Sakala in injury time.

Rangers made their extra man count as Kemar Roofe struck in the fourth minute of extra-time to secure a 2-1 win and book a final meeting with Celtic at Hampden next month.

Shinnie was quick to absolve his captain of blame for the loss and says his skipper retains the backing of his fellow players.

He said: “Anthony’s down, very down – but I told him how good a game he’d been having and not to let a moment of madness distract him from what’s to come.

“All we can do is support him. We win and lose as a team and he’s part of us.

“There’s no blame on him, it’s just what happens sometimes in football. As for what he said to us, that’s really not for me to say.”

Dons skipper’s departure was turning point

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart is shown straight red card for a foul on Rangers’ Fashion Sakala. Image: SNS Group

Former captain Shinnie, who has rejoined the club on loan from Wigan Athletic, knows Stewart’s dismissal was the turning point in the game but had sympathy for his team-mate.

He said: “It was a moment of rashness.

“I’ve seen it again and thought it might have been a yellow, but once the referee’s shown a straight red it isn’t going to be changed, because it isn’t a clear and obvious error.

“In games like this, with Anthony having such a good game, his confidence is high and he maybe thinks he can get the ball with a good tackle.

“But he’s mistimed it – there will be arguments, because some people will think it was and some that it wasn’t, but it had a big bearing on the result.

“The red card changes the game. Once we were down to ten, they had a lot more of the ball and it was harder for us to get up the park.

“That put the game in their favour. But we fought to the end and we still had chances. On another day, one of them might have gone in and we might have taken it to penalties.”

Dons must take positives from performance

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal with Graeme Shinnie and Duk.

Stewart’s departure compounded a challenging second half for the Dons who also lost the services of Duk and Leighton Clarkson at Hampden.

A heavy mess of a pitch did not help matters but Shinnie believes the players should be proud of their efforts.

He said: “Unfortunately we couldn’t nick that goal and just didn’t do enough in the end.

“After that it was about trying to get Matty Kennedy and Jonny Hayes on the ball, to get ourselves up the park and try to create something.

“We’d also lost Duk and Leighton Clarkson, which meant more changes and players coming into a semi-final needing to get up to the speed of the game really quickly.

“We’re all disappointed and it’s a tough way to lose such a big game, but we need to take the positives, because games are coming thick and fast.

“At our goal, Bojan Miovski’s offside, but he lets the ball run, Matty makes a run down the outside and maybe there’s a lapse in concentration from Rangers to let him in.

“Matty got the cross in, Bojan finished it well and it was exactly what we’d worked on – getting Leighton into spaces for balls in behind and at the point I felt like it was working.

“We’re away to Hearts on Wednesday, which is massive, so all we can do is go again.”

ANALYSIS: Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart goes from hero to villain with Hampden moment of madness

