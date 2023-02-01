Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday becomes Aberdeen’s third deadline day addition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have completed a late deadline day loan swoop for Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday.

The 21-year-old has joined the Dons on loan until the end of the season – and could make his debut in Wednesday’s Premiership clash at Pittodrie against St Mirren.

Winger Markanday moved to Championship Blackburn from Tottenham last term, however, his progress was halted by a serious hamstring injury and he has made only six appearances for the Ewood Park side this season.

Markanday’s only senior appearance for Spurs was in a Europa Conference League clash against Vitesse in October 2021.

Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton told their club website: “Dilan has made huge steps forward in his development since the World Cup break and has demonstrated this in his recent first team performances.

“What we needed to do now was to provide Dilan with a short-term platform to continue that progress on a weekly basis in order to prepare him for our first team next season.

“We are very grateful to Aberdeen for giving him that opportunity and look forward to monitoring his development on a weekly basis in the Scottish Premiership.”

🔴 We have tonight completed our sixth signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of forward Dilan Markanday on loan from @Rovers until the end of the season. 👋 Welcome to The Dons @DilanMarkanday! — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 1, 2023

The Reds had already signed Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter and Swindon defender Angus MacDonald on deadline day.

Gorter, who has joined on loan until the end of the season, moved to Ajax from Go Ahead Eagles on a four-year deal in the summer of 2021

The 22-year-old’s only start for Ajax this season was in a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Meanwhile, MacDonald, 30, has joined the Dons on a short-term deal until the end of the season after leaving Swindon.

The former Hull City and Rotherham United defender was named captain upon joining the Robins in July last year but has left the English League Two side after making only 16 appearances.

In terms of deadline day outgoings at Aberdeen, both club captain Anthony Stewart and attacker Vicente Besuijen have been allowed to leave on loan, to English League One MK Dons and Dutch Eredivisie outfit Excelsior Rotterdam, respectively.