Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson joins Stockport County on season-long loan

Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson has joined Stockport County on a season-long loan deal.

The right-back, who moved to Aberdeen last summer from Nottingham Forest, started 16 league games for the Dons last season and made 24 appearances in total.

Richardson has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Nicky Devlin from Livingston and Or Dadia from Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “At this vitally important stage of his career, it’s imperative that Jayden continues playing regularly and this loan will hopefully help him do just that.

“He’s still only 22 and has already got close to 125 career games under his belt, so it’s critical he does not interrupt that momentum.

“Obviously, we have added a lot of strength and experience to that area of the pitch over the summer, so this opportunity at Stockport is perfect.

“Jayden still has almost two years of his current deal still remaining at Aberdeen, so we will closely monitor his progress in the weeks and months ahead.”