Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson joins Stockport County on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson joins Stockport County on season-long loan

The right-back started 16 league games for the Dons last season.

By Danny Law
Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson has joined Stockport County on a season-long loan deal.

The right-back, who moved to Aberdeen last summer from Nottingham Forest, started 16 league games for the Dons last season and made 24 appearances in total.

Richardson has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Nicky Devlin from Livingston and Or Dadia from Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “At this vitally important stage of his career, it’s imperative that Jayden continues playing regularly and this loan will hopefully help him do just that.

“He’s still only 22 and has already got close to 125 career games under his belt, so it’s critical he does not interrupt that momentum.

“Obviously, we have added a lot of strength and experience to that area of the pitch over the summer, so this opportunity at Stockport is perfect.

“Jayden still has almost two years of his current deal still remaining at Aberdeen, so we will closely monitor his progress in the weeks and months ahead.”

Exclusive: Slobodan Rubezic to Aberdeen latest – as former Novi Pazar head coach gives towering Serbian centre-back glowing review

More from Aberdeen FC

Connor McLennan, right, playing for Aberdeen.
Released Aberdeen youth academy graduate Connor McLennan signs for Salford City
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during Saturday's pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to 'double up' in every position with summer transfers
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (centre) arrives for a service in celebration of the life of former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Ayr Racecourse. Image: PA.
Gallery: Aberdeen and north-east football legends pay tribute to ex-Dons and Scotland boss Craig…
Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.
Exclusive: Slobodan Rubezic to Aberdeen latest – as former Novi Pazar head coach gives…
Aberdeen FC's Liam Scales during a game against Ross County
Willie Miller: Signing Slobodan Rubezic and Liam Scales would deliver a strong Aberdeen defence
Simon Murray celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Sharp and determined striker Simon Murray staking his claim at Ross County
Aberdeen fans in the red shed at Pittodrie waving a red saltire flag
Aberdeen reveal Pittodrie changes to boost Red Shed and home capacity in South Stand…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Listen: Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell reflects on memories spanning two decades
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Loan signing Or Dadia challenged to earn permanent Aberdeen deal by Barry Robson -…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (L) and Preston's Liam Lindsay in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris' ready to make an impact after inspirational talk with boss…