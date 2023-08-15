Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to exorcise their Darvel demons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to exorcise their Darvel demons

The League Cup trip to Stirling Albion represents a fresh start for the Dons under Barry Robson.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Duncan Shearer

Aberdeen have the chance to exorcise the demons of Darvel on Friday when they travel to Stirling Albion in the second round of the Viaplay Cup.

It was nothing to do with Barry Robson, who was under-18s coach at the time, but the shock Scottish Cup exit at minnows Darvel in January has hung over the club like a black cloud.

It has been a long wait for Aberdeen to get back out on the pitch to play a lower-league side in a cup competition.

While the competition and the opposition is different, I have no doubt Barry will want to put a marker down and show this is a new Dons team with goals which do not include early exits from any cups.

The manager will want to show his side is not one with the scars of a battle which ultimately proved fatal for former manager Jim Goodwin’s career at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have better players from one to 11 than Stirling Albion, but that’s not enough. Application and attitude is equally important.

I expect the Dons will want to race out the blocks early and try to put the cup tie to bed early.

Plenty of plaudits despite Pittodrie defeat to Celtic

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring against Celtic. Image: SNS.

They should certainly be heading to Forthbank with confidence following a much-improved display in Sunday’s 3-1 home defeat by Celtic.

You know when you play Celtic it’s going to be a difficult game and there will be long periods where you don’t have the ball.

But, to Aberdeen’s credit, their approach really forced the Hoops to change their own style and I was surprised at the number of times Celtic hit long balls.

That was due to how well Aberdeen closed them down in the game.

There was a lot to like about the performance. I really liked the look of Slobodan Rubezic at the back on his home debut, while Shayden Morris was outstanding.

Morris was a bit-part player who looked devoid of confidence whenever he took to the pitch in his first season with the club.

The contrast between that guy and the one who ran Greg Taylor ragged on Sunday was remarkable.

Upfront, Duk and Bojan Miovski showed they remain a good pairing and they combined well for Aberdeen’s’ goal.

The Dons tired towards the end, which is to be expected when you are implementing a high-press approach and there was always the risk of losing a third goal.

But I don’t mind that. I’d rather watch my team lose a game 3-1 due to them trying to force an equaliser to make it 2-2.

Judging by the reception from the Aberdeen fans after the game, I suspect the Dons support share that view.

With new signing James McGarry at the club, and Angus MacDonald on the comeback trail, I’m hoping the makeshift Dons defence can start to look a little more settled in the weeks ahead.

Friday may come too soon for MacDonald, but I’d hope we’ll see New Zealand international McGarry get some minutes this week.

County had me reaching for the record books

Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

I spent half-time on Saturday grilling the people around me at Ross County about whether they knew what the Staggies’ record win in the top-flight was.

That’s how one-sided County’s 2-0 win against St Johnstone in Dingwall was.

Honestly, I’m not exaggerating when I say they should have been 5-0 up at half-time – and then wasted another three or four terrific opportunities in the second half.

It wasn’t half chances which went amiss either. I’m talking about one-on-ones against the goalkeeper and headers from six yards out.

I couldn’t decide whether County were that good or if the Perth Saints were that poor.

In hindsight it was probably a little of both. If I was a Saints fan, I’d be fearing the worst if that is the best they can do.

I couldn’t fault a single Staggies player.

New signing Ryan Leak was the pick of the bunch for me. He was outstanding at the back and looked like a player who had been playing there all his life, not making his debut.

His partnership with Jack Baldwin was rock solid and it augurs well for the season ahead.

It was equally encouraging at the other end of the pitch, too, as Simon Murray and Josh Sims also do so much running in the final third.

I could see Jordan White has picked up on where his team-mates are, and with him making a huge effort to match their workrate, County have a forward line which is going to cause teams problems.

It’s early days, but there is a lot to like about Malky Mackay’s team so far.

Caley Thistle need to hit the refresh button

Inverness manager Billy Dodds in the stands after being sent off at Ayr United. Image: SNS.

I expect Billy Dodds and his Caley Thistle players are glad of a free weekend on Saturday as they try to hit the reset button on their season.

It has been a really tough couple of weeks for everyone associated with Caley Jags, with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Ayr United making it five losses in a row for the Highlanders.

All five defeats have been by one goal, which suggests Inverness are not far away, but the sense of frustration is clearly palpable at the club.

Doddsy’s dismissal from the dugout on Saturday highlights that, but with no game this week the Caley Thistle boss and his coaching staff have a chance to pause, regroup and try to iron out the flaws which are costing them points.

If they don’t then those five defeats can quickly become six or seven and that’s when the horrible questions start coming a manager’s way.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL…
Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.
Defender Jack MacKenzie insists Aberdeen are still haunted by Darvel humiliation
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
James McGarry feels he is arriving at Aberdeen fresh from 'best six months of…
Callum McGregor complains to referee Kevin Clancy after he is shown a yellow card during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: Aberdeen v Celtic ref deserves praise for letting game flow - but…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'We won't be pushovers': Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day…
Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen…
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: 'A fantastic addition for Aberdeen' - James McGarry's former Wellington Phoenix boss hails…
Angus MacDonald taking part in an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fitness boost as defender Angus MacDonald returns to training
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Aberdeen's Liam Scales in action during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on April 14, 2023, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Paul Third: The THREE signings Aberdeen still need to make in the summer window
Former Scotland and Dons manager Craig Brown
Aberdeen fan view: Dons are built on a foundation laid by former boss Craig…

Conversation