Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Rangers player ratings as Dons suffer defeat in Viaplay Cup final

James Tavernier's second half goal proved to be the difference at Hampden Park.

Graeme Shinnie in action against Rangers' James Tavernier. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie in action against Rangers' James Tavernier. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Aberdeen suffered Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers courtesy of James Tavernier’s second half winner.

Extra-time was looking an increasing possibility at Hampden Park, until Gers skipper Tavernier came up with the game’s decisive moment 14 minutes from time.

We rate the performances of both sets of players in the first domestic final of the campaign.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1):

Jack Butland 6 – A very straightforward afternoon for the Gers goalkeeper. He did not have a significant intervention to make on the day, such was the Dons’ lack of meaningful goal threat.

James Tavernier 7 – The Gers skipper came up with the game’s decisive moment after surging into the penalty box to gamble on getting on the end of a cross from fellow full back Barisic.

James Tavernier celebrates his goal against Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS

Connor Goldson 7 – A commanding performance from the Englishman, who kept Bojan Miovski and the rest of the Dons’ attackers quiet.

Leon Balogun 6 – Looked a goal threat at set-pieces, and was off target with a late first-half header before blazing an effort over the bar after the break.

Borna Barisic 7 – The Croatian is a constant attacking threat from open play and set-pieces, and came up with an impressive assist for Tavernier to make the breakthrough.

John Lundstram 6 – Showed early intent to provide ammunition for Rangers’ forward threats, but he was unable to thrive in what increasingly became a scrappy encounter.

Dujon Sterling 7 – The midfielder provided strong protection for Rangers’ rearguard, helping to snuff out the threat of some of the Dons’ main danger men.

Ross McCausland 6 – A lively performance from the youngster without being able to make a telling impact. He saw a first half strike ruled out for a foul in the build up, and was off target with a header shortly afterwards. Replaced by Scott Wright on 74 minutes.

Rangers’ Ross McCausland nets against Aberdeen, but only after referee Don Robertson had blown for a foul in the build-up. Image: SNS

Todd Cantwell 6 – Some neat touches by the Englishman, but the Dons were able to keep him at arm’s length from Kelle Roos’ goal. Replaced by Sam Lammers on 81 minutes.

Abdallah Sima 7 – The source of most of Rangers’ first half threat, during which he was a lively presence down the left hand side. Did not fashion too many opportunities but constantly looked dangerous.

Cyriel Dessers 6 – The forward was not able to get much change out of Rubezic at the heart of the Dons’ defence. He looked brighter in the second half, seeing an effort well saved by Roos. Replaced by Kemar Roofe on 81 minutes.

Subs not used – Robby McCrorie, Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Leon King.

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2):

Kelle Roos 7 – Following a quiet first period in which a Sima effort was his only involvement, Roos made a string of fine saves during a spell of heavy Rangers pressure after the break. No chance with Tavernier’s goal.

Stefan Gartenmann 6 – Found it tough against Sima in the early stages but settled into his stride as the game wore on, as part of a full-hearted defensive performance from Barry Robson’s side.

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann sends a header towards goal during the Viaplay Cup Final match against Rangers at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

Slobodan Rubezic 6 – Deployed at the heart of the defensive three, he had the beating of Dessers aerially and barring a slip up which put the Gers striker through on goal in the second half he had a solid enough match.

Richard Jensen 6 – A commanding defensive display, albeit the bulk of Rangers’ danger did not come down his side of the backline. Replaced by Shayden Morris on 80 minutes.

Nicky Devlin 7 – Struggled to get on the ball in the first half, but offered much more attacking threat after the break, with his cross setting up Sokler for arguably the Dons’ best chance.

Nicky Devlin in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

Leighton Clarkson 6 – Provided some promising switches of play from a deep position, and carried a threat from set-pieces.

Graeme Shinnie 6 – Was involved in some meaty exchanges in the first half and became a driving force during the Dons’ best spell of the game after the break.

Jonny Hayes 6 – Limited the threat of Rangers’ players on the right-hand side but was unable to spark much by way of attacking threat. Had a header blocked by the Gers rearguard early in the second half. Replaced by James McGarry on 65 minutes.

Jamie McGrath 6 – Failed to make a telling impact on the match. Appeared to struggle after coming off second best in a collision with Barisic early in the second half, for which he was booked. Replaced by Dante Polvara on 70 minutes.

Bojan Miovski 6 – Managed the full 90 minutes, having been an injury doubt prior to the game. Did not receive much by way of service in what was a quiet afternoon for the Reds’ talisman.

Ester Sokler 6 – Offered plenty of running, and could potentially have profited with a chance early in the second half after making a near post run, but failing to connect with Devlin’s delivery. Replaced by Duk on 65 minutes.

Ester Sokler closes down Rangers’ Todd Cantwell. Image: SNS

Subs not used – Ross Doohan, Connor Barron, Ryan Duncan, Angus MacDonald, Jack Milne.

REFEREE: Don Robertson 6. Resisted the temptation to book players from both sides early in the match, however the Dons would have felt aggrieved by some soft calls which went against them as the match wore on.

